Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

More than 200 Emirati engineers led the mission of the arrival of the “Probe of Hope” to Mars, and they worked hard for 7 years, under the slogan: “Nothing is impossible”. They expressed their pride and pride after completing this mission, considering that the vision of wise leadership is the keyword in Success.

Hamad Al-Hezami

Hamad Issa Al-Hizami, a terrestrial systems software engineer at the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, said: “The moments of pride and pride we have experienced after years of hard work .. Thank our leaders for the warm welcome and your bet on the people of the country, and today we reap the fruits of your planting and the vision of your Highness, which is a blessing that we must thank God. On them, we will work hard to always meet your good expectations. ”

Omar Al Shehhi

In turn, Engineer Omar Al-Shehhi, the team leader for preparing the probe for launch and head of the merger and testing unit, said: “This achievement is the result of effort and hard work, and we thank God that the operation was completed and completed with great success, and that the completion of this project came after years of hard work without stopping.”

He added, “We worked to integrate the probe in addition to the scientific equipment and the testing process in various environments, and the Hope Probe project team shortened years and was able to accomplish the mission within years.”

Noura Al-Rafi ‘

“I am proud to be part of the Hope Probe project, and our role continues to inspire young people and students and increase their passion for the space sector, which is one of the most important strategic goals of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the Hope probe,” said Noura Al-Rafiea, deputy director of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project.

She added, “We always strive to inspire new generations of engineers and scientists to actively contribute to building a sustainable growth economy based on knowledge and innovation.”

Zakaria Al Shamsi

Eng. Zakaria Al Shamsi, Deputy Project Manager responsible for Operations and Control at the Hope Probe, praised the continuous support of the wise leadership and their empowerment of youth and their involvement in various important projects, stressing that he is proud to work within the Hope Probe project team.

He added: The success of the Al-Amal Project reflects the vision of the successful leadership and their insightful vision for the future, which focuses on developing national human cadres and enhancing strategic cooperation while building quality partnerships in various sectors, especially the space sector. Seven years ago, the mission began with a youth cadre of 75 engineers, who gained scientific and practical experience within a few years. They worked on designing and manufacturing satellites (Dubai Sat 1 and 2) and (Khalifa Sat). They began to develop the initial designs for the Hope probe, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership, when it announced On the preparation of the first Arab Islamic probe to explore Mars, then their number increased to 150 engineers, then it reached 200 engineers and researchers, 34% of whom are female.

3 main teams supervised the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the Hope Probe, and all its stages until successfully reaching orbit around the Red Planet and then starting its operations. Each team took charge of a different stage of the probe’s flight, and the three teams were: the “ground station team” that tracks the probe’s control operations, the “spacecraft team”, and the “operations team” that oversaw the spacecraft’s operations.

The ground station team oversees the control operations of the probe, as it monitors communication and data flow, using a group of giant radio antennas, which support the missions of interplanetary spacecraft. The Hope Probe project chose NASA’s network for deep space monitoring, which is considered the best for controlling the probe. After, this system is managed by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory of NASA, in California, and is responsible for scheduling the ground station communications with the probe, sending commands to it, as well as remotely obtaining the data collected by the probe.

In turn, the operations team oversaw the spacecraft operations in all stages that include monitoring and control, downloading of schedule scripts, analyzing status data and carrying out maneuver operations to guide the path and move from one stage to another.

The Mission Operations Center is located in the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and is responsible for monitoring the condition and safety of the vehicle, remote sensing operations, and developing the chain of commands required to control the probe and achieve integration between it and the probe devices, in addition to supporting mission planning, hardware development processes and processing primary scientific data. .

The operations center is the main headquarters for controlling and monitoring the probe, and the center will process and archive telemetry data, and the center will also be responsible for all broadcast signals from the earth station communications network to the probe, while it will also extract data, create files, and send them to the scientific data center. .

The Scientific Data Center at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center is responsible for preparing scientific data and distributing it to the Emirates Project team to explore Mars and the scientific community, in addition to facilitating the exploration and use of scientific data, preserving all scientific data throughout the mission period, and creating an archive to save this data after the end of the mission. For its part, the spacecraft team is checking the performance of the subsystems on board the UAE Mars Exploration Mission, the Hope Probe.