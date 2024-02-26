Team Ninja's PlayStation 5 exclusive Rise of the Ronin will feature up to four player co-op online.

The upcoming action-RPG is set during the Bakamatsu era of Japan, and will see players play as a Ronin who navigates their way through different political factors as they help shape the course of history.

Co-op has now been confirmed for Rise of the Ronin via the game's FAQ section (spotted by Okami13_ on X), which states players can join up to three others in online co-op. The FAQs also confirm there will be no PvP in Rise of the Ronin.



In Rise of the Ronin, players will also be able to create their own custom character. They'll meet historical figures who can become allies or enemies in a new bond system Team Ninja has created. Bringing different allies to different missions will “bring something unique”, combat designer director Takeo Fujisaki said in a new behind the scenes videoand players will be able to switch between mid-combat characters.

Rise of the Ronin will be released on PS5 on March 22nd. The game will miss out on a release in South Korea, as Sony claims the game was never intended for release in the country, despite initially being marketed there. Sony denied claims it had canceled the South Korean release, following the game being scrubbed from Sony's local YouTube channel and controversy over some of director Fumuhiko Yasuda's comments.