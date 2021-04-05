At present, the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, a compilation that brings together the three modern games in the series, is on its way to Nintendo switch, PS4 and Xbox One.

Because of that, the current leader of the Team ninja, Fumihiko yasuda, was interviewed a few days ago by the magazine Famitsu. Before this publication he made a series of comments, and spoke about the possibility of a fourth installment of the series. It is something that many want.

Ninja Gaiden 4 could arrive in the future

When the idea of Ninja Gaiden 4, answered ‘We will see how the reaction to the Master Collection is and we will judge from there. If it is a success, it is very likely that there is’.

Without a doubt that sounds quite hopeful for those who want to see something related to the saga. But it seems like nothing is planned yet. ‘Honestly, we don’t have a plan yet, but we often discuss it with the staff.’ confessed this designer.

Ryu Hayabusa is back, but not in Ninja Gaiden

It is after that Yasuda spoke a little about the past ‘After the development of Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, we knew what the series needed, so we have a good idea what Ninja Gaiden is all about.’.

Later, he commented ‘the nature of action titles has changed over time, so we must ensure that the game evolves accordingly’. This certainly is something that applies to reality.

It all depends on the sales of the Master Collection

Fumihiko yasuda declared ‘Direct-action games are also a huge hit these days, and the number of people enjoying them is also increasing, so we’d love to do a’ Ninja Gaiden 4 ‘one day.’.

The absence of titles in the series has been very long. Razor’s edge, the third installment of the modern leg of the saga, came out in November 2012. Almost nine years have passed since it went on sale.

Yasuda He ended up talking about the hero of the saga. ‘Ryu Hayabusa is also very important to Team Ninja and I think this game is an opportunity to show the world once again that he is the best ninja in the world.’, he stressed.

So much depends on the sales of the Master Collection, which will be published on June 10. As far as America and Europe are concerned, it will only be available digitally. In Asian countries it will be sold in physical format.

Source.



