The retouching work of the collection has started from its Sigma versions (the first game has been remastered from the “Ninja Gaiden Black” version). This decision has not sat well among the followers of the saga, who wanted a remastering from the original pieces, and not from the later versions.
All this has a quite clear motive in the words of director Fumihiko Yasuda, who explains that «it has been impossible to use the original versions, since the code and materials of the first two deliveries could not be recovered. The only option was to adapt the Sigma versions of the titles.
Yasuda has commented that this collection will not include online functions, nor the gyroscope functions that it included in PS3. They have included a easier difficulty mode, for players less skilled at handling Ryu Hayabusa. According Gamestalk and Famitsu there are chances to see Ryu in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as well as we could see some Xbox characters. “We hope Nintendo will offer us an invitation to their fighting game,” says Yasuda.
Ninja Gaiden Master Collection includes Ninja Gaiden Sigma 1 and 2, as well as Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge. It will be available June 10 on Xbox One and Xbox Series S | X. Remember also that the game will move to 4k and 60 FPS on Xbox One X and both models in the Xbox Series family.
