Last week, the interest that Fumihiko Yasuda, president of Team Ninja, has in carrying out reboots of his most popular series, such as Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive. Although at the moment there is nothing official, a representative of this study has clarified these comments. While these plans are not confirmed or denied, it is very likely that we will have more information in a long time.

Through an interview with VGC, Tom Lee, creative director of Team Ninja, pointed out that, despite the interest, At the moment there is nothing to announce related to these two series. This was what he said about it:

“Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden are pillar franchises for Team Ninja. These celebrated titles are synonymous with the history and reputation of our studio. It goes without saying that when talking about the development of our past and future projects, these two important titles cannot be left out. However, there are no details or information to share about any of these franchises at this time. Like many of our dedicated fans, we share the excitement for the return of these beloved titles. And we’ll be sure to provide a proper update, if and when that day comes.”

Considering that Dead or Alive 6 hit the market in 2019, the idea of ​​a reboot of this series sounds quite strange. Nevertheless, the chances of this happening with Ninja Gaiden are higher. At the moment, Team Ninja is working on Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, so if they have anything to announce, they would until the release of this game next year. On related topics, you can learn more about these possibilities here.

Editor’s Note:

A new Ninja Gaiden game is something that is necessary. The series has been silent for 10 years. It’s time for this series to come back and not present something that can compete with the current hack and slash market.

Via: VGC