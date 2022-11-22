A recent presentation of Team Ninja sparked rumors of a comeback Ninja Gaiden Y dead or alive. This after images of both franchises appeared in a slide about possible reboots.. Now the developer came out to clarify the picture.

In a conversation with VGC, Team Ninja talked about Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive. Here they said that they share the enthusiasm of the fans to see this pair of franchises return. However, at the moment there is nothing specific about a return for any. If there is an update, they will be the first to report it.

‘Both are pillar franchises for our studio. These celebrated titles are synonymous with our history and reputation. It goes without saying that when we talk about the development of old and future projects, these come up. However, there are no details or information about these franchises at this precise moment.. A spokesperson commented.

The silver lining to this is that Team Ninja didn’t completely close the door on the return of any of these. We’ll just have to wait a while until we see Ryu Hayabusa or the DOA girls again.. Let’s hope that the wait is not so long, because they are already missed.

When was the last time Team Ninja released a Ninja Gaiden or Dead or Alive game?

Team Ninja has had the franchise pair on something of a hiatus for a few years now. The most recent installment of Dead or Alive arrived in 2019 with its sixth title. This had a somewhat mixed reception from critics. With many complaints directed towards its microtransactions.

for his part Ninja Gaiden It has not had a new installment since 2012 with the closure of its second trilogy. In 2014 we received a spin-off known as Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z. The most recent thing we had from this franchise was the Master Collection in 2021, which collected all the games from the second trilogy. That is why the fans are so expectant of a return. Do you think we’ll see him soon?

