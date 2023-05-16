On Saturday, May 13, DUX Infinitos, the NBA 2K League franchise representing Mexico City, defeated the Pistons GT 4-3 in a seven-game double-elimination series to capture the 2023 NBA 2K championship. League 3v3. The team joined the NBA 2K League in 2022 and is the first international expansion franchise league champion. In April, DUX Innitos also won the Coinbase 3v3 NBA 2KL SWITCH OPEN championship, the second of three 3v3 tournaments for the season.

Point guard Brian “Killeyy” Diaz was named the 2023 NBA 2K League 3v3 Finals MVP after averaging 11.3 points and 3.0 assists throughout the finals series (even two played to 21). Power forward Ashton “LowkeyGodlike” Agredano added 6.4 points and 1.7 rebounds.

The NBA 2K League 3v3 Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel featured $600,000 total prize money split between:

• First place – $225,000

• Second place – $105,000

• Third place – $70,000

• Fourth place – $50,000

• Fifth and sixth place – $30,000

• Seventh and eighth place – $20,000

• 9th through 12th place: $10,000 • 13th and 14th place – $5,000

These were the results of the seven rounds played in the grand final, deciding until the last match: