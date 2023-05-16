0 COMMENTS
On Saturday, May 13, DUX Infinitos, the NBA 2K League franchise representing Mexico City, defeated the Pistons GT 4-3 in a seven-game double-elimination series to capture the 2023 NBA 2K championship. League 3v3. The team joined the NBA 2K League in 2022 and is the first international expansion franchise league champion. In April, DUX Innitos also won the Coinbase 3v3 NBA 2KL SWITCH OPEN championship, the second of three 3v3 tournaments for the season.
Point guard Brian “Killeyy” Diaz was named the 2023 NBA 2K League 3v3 Finals MVP after averaging 11.3 points and 3.0 assists throughout the finals series (even two played to 21). Power forward Ashton “LowkeyGodlike” Agredano added 6.4 points and 1.7 rebounds.
The NBA 2K League 3v3 Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel featured $600,000 total prize money split between:
• First place – $225,000
• Second place – $105,000
• Third place – $70,000
• Fourth place – $50,000
• Fifth and sixth place – $30,000
• Seventh and eighth place – $20,000
• 9th through 12th place: $10,000 • 13th and 14th place – $5,000
These were the results of the seven rounds played in the grand final, deciding until the last match:
- Game 1: DUX Innitos 21 – Pistons GT 18
- Game 2: DUX Innitos 22 – Pistons GT 12
- Game 3: Pistons GT 22 – DUX Innitos 19
- Game 4: DUX Innitos 22 – GT 15 Pistons
- Game 5: Pistons GT 23 – DUX Innitos 18
- Game 6: GT 23 Pistons – DUX Innitos 14
- Game 7: DUX Innitos 23 – Pistons GT 18
The 2023 NBA 2K League 3v3 Playos presented by Google Pixel kicked off Wednesday, May 10 through Saturday, May 13 in downtown Washington, DC in District E powered by Ticketmaster. The playa s featured 12 teams from the NBA 2K League and two teams from the community who qualified based on their performance in the Coinbase BLACKTOP SERIES during the season. The games were simulcast live on the NBA 2K League Twitch and YouTube channels, and were also available on Dash Radio and SPS.
The competitions continue with the opening of the 5v5 game on THE TIPOFF Powered by AT&T from Tuesday, May 23 to Saturday, June 17. All 25 teams in the NBA 2K League, including defending 5v5 champion Bucks Gaming, will begin their quest for the 2023 $1.9 million championship.
We invite you to closely follow the current NBA 2KL champion, to find out the latest news, content and upcoming competitions, the social networks are:
