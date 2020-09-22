An international team led by Indian scientists has unearthed a specific evidence of cosmic X-rays associated with the identification of invisible boundary walls around the black hole. The discovery has been made by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), including Sudeep Bhattacharya, among other star-physicists, using information collected by the satellite on cosmic X rays.Scientists said that although there is no surface of a black hole, it is imprisoned within the boundary of the invisible boundary wall, so that nothing, even light, can escape and everything is absorbed into it. In order to prove the existence of these (stellar mass) black holes with stellar mass, the researchers said that they needed to be separated from neutron stars with the hardest surface known as the densest objects in the universe.

In the present study, scientists took the help of data collected by the now-retired satellite ‘Rosie X-ray Timing Explorer’ and found strong evidence of the small but extremely hard black holes from the cosmic X rays seen by the satellite. .