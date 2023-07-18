From the support car of Jumbo-Visma, sports director Frans Maassen saw how his leader Jonas Vingegaard dealt a huge blow to Tadej Pogacar with an unparalleled performance in the time trial. “We absolutely did not expect that he would beat him down like this.”

“Jesus, how exciting this was”, Maassen gave the feeling in the Jumbo-Visma team car to NOS, despite the huge difference between the ruffs after 22 kilometers of time trial. always finished second in the daily result. “What a comet. Jonas went up that mountain like a rocket. We already saw on the first climb that it would be good, but we absolutely did not expect that he would knock it down like that.”

Frans Maassen gives a water bottle to Jonas Vingegaard, earlier this Tour de France. © Cor Vos

,,He saw him driving, he just almost had him. Then he really got wings," continued Maassen, who was in the support car together with Richard Plugge, but didn't want to disturb Vingegaard too much by passing on split times. "He was going to leave calmer, but I didn't see that again. He really had super legs, while Pogacar also just did very well."

In the remainder of the last Tour week, Pogacar and UAE Team Emirates now have to close by no less than 1 minute and 48 seconds. An impossible task? “It’s definitely not decided yet. Tomorrow the toughest stage of this Tour is on the program. Then it is just another day, but this was of course a very big boost.”

Van Aert: ‘Looking with open mouth’

Teammate Wout van Aert also looked in amazement at his teammate's effort. The Belgian himself was in the 'hot seat' for a long time and seemed to be able to claim a stage win, but his time was still taken out of the books by Pogacar and not much later Vingegaard in particular. "I watched with my mouth open, like everyone else," said Van Aert. "It was still quite close behind me. You would think that it comes down to the details, but not if you still see those two Bizarre."

,,I had a lot of faith in a good time trial from Jonas, but no one expects such a difference. We took a good step today, but the Tour is not decided until we arrive in Paris. That’s good to remember,” concludes the Belgian.

