Team Kick and Punch: Luca Cecchetti wins in Bangkok: Huo Xiaolong beaten on points

Great result for Angelo Valente’s Team Kick and Punch-Sap Fighting Style: last September 1st at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Luca Cecchetti beat the Chinese Huo Xiaolong on points after three spectacular rounds and after sending him to the canvas during the first round with a short left hook to the face. The rules were those of the K-1 style of kickboxing: punches, kicks and knees. The weight category was that of 56,400 which in One Championship defines strawweight while in Wako-Pro they define bantamweight. Luca Cecchetti is in fact the Wako-Pro bantamweight world champion, of the K-1 style. In the same style, again for Wako-Pro, Luca Cecchetti was world featherweight champion (58,200 kg).

Luca Cecchetti’s victory so impressed the One Championship managers that they posted the title on their website “His great power leads Cecchetti to victory against Huo.” And in the article they write “thunderous punching power = punching power comparable to that of thunder”. In short, Luca Cecchetti has thrilled the managers of the most important Asian kickboxing, muay thai and mma (mixed martial arts) organization so much that they think we will soon see him again in the ring against the best kickboxing fighters in the world. Angelo Valente also thinks so: “Luca Cecchetti has the experience and skill to beat the One Championship strawweight world champion: Canadian Jonathan Di Bella. I will work to give him this opportunity. Finalizing Luca’s first fight in the most important Asian organization was a routine job because the One Championship executives knew Luca’s skill and the reputation of the Team Kick and Punch-Sap Fighting Style. We have already taken one of our athletes to the One Championship world title: Joseph Lasiri is the muay thai strawweight champion and will defend his belt later this year. Luca and Joseph are united by their seriousness: they train for twelve months a year, they are always close to the weight limit for their category and therefore they are always ready to get into the ring against anyone even with just two weeks’ notice. For those who are not experts, I want to clarify that this seriousness is very rare in the world of combat sports. Many athletes start training only after signing the contract and between one match and another they weigh up to ten kilos more than the weight limit. This explains many defeats against athletes who they should have beaten easily. Losing ten kilos in a short time, arriving dehydrated at the weigh-in ceremony, is certainly not good for the health of a professional athlete. With Luca and Joseph these problems do not exist. I am very proud of my athletes. Among them, also the former Wako-Pro kickboxing featherweight world champion Luca Grusovin who on September 10th faced Patrick Cappai in a boxing match in Uta, Sardinia.

Regarding the match against Huo Xialong, Luca Cecchetti stated the following: “I knew he was a very valuable opponent, but I immediately agreed to face him even if they told me about it a few weeks before because I want to make it in One Championship too. In many respects, this organization is the best in the world of combat sports. So, I’m ready to get back in the ring against anyone. For now, I’m taking it one step at a time. I am still the Wako-Pro bantamweight world champion and I am also ready to defend the title. I rely on Angelo Valente to plan my career.”

