Thomas Pidcock has seen up close a couple of times how the big two of this Tour de France like Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard can ride their bikes. It’s “impressive,” he said, how the pair pull away when he and others are “already leading on the cusp.” Pidcock seemed like an amazed observer when he spoke about the class of the competitors. However, the Briton is a driver on whom his racing team has hopes for the overall classification.

And his employer is none other than the Ineos Grenadiers team, which once dominated sporty in France at will and is still financially at the top of the peloton (budget of allegedly around 50 million euros). A cycling superpower that secured seven out of a possible eight Tour wins between 2012 and 2019 as Team Sky with control freaks Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal.