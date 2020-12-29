Melbourne: In the Melbourne Test, Team India defeated Australia by 8 wickets. Chasing a target of 70, Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 35, while captain Ajinkya Rahane scored 27 runs. Gill faced seven balls with seven fours while Rahane hit three fours over 40 balls. Australia took the lead in the series by defeating India by 8 wickets in Adelaide, but now India have equalized by winning by the same margin.

With this victory, Team India also took a very interesting record. Melbourne has become such a ground for Team India where India has won the most matches in any one ground on foreign soil. The Indian team has played a total of 14 Test matches in Melbourne so far, winning four of them.

After this comes the number of Sri Lanka’s SSC Colombo ground, here India played a total of 9 matches and won three. At the Port of Spain, Indian Ranbakunar played 13 matches and won three. Kingston of Jamaica is at number four, here too the Indian team played 13 matches and won three.

Know the state of the match …. how India won in its bag

The Indian bowlers bowled out Australia’s second innings for 200 runs on the basis of their excellent performance. Be 67 by facing 37.1 overs on the fourth day by the host team. The hosts had scored 133 runs for the loss of six wickets at stumps on the third day.

India took a lead of 131 runs on the basis of the first innings. In such a situation, the hosts had got a two-run lead till the stumps. Cameron Green 17 and Pat Cummins returned unbeaten on 15 by stumps on the third day. Green was out on a personal total of 45 after playing a brilliant innings while Cummins scored 22 runs. These two shared a 57-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Mitchell Starc returned unbeaten on 14 while Nathan Lyon scored three runs. Jose Hazlewood was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin on a personal total of 10. With this, lunch was announced. For India, Siraj achieved three successes while Jaspreet Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja took two wickets each. Umesh Yadav, now injured, got a breakthrough.

Rahane hit a strong century against Australia, Sunil Gavaskar said this big thing