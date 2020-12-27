India vs Australia: Indian cricket team has taken a lead of 82 runs in the first innings of Boxing Day Test till the end of the second day’s play. In response to Australia’s 195 runs in this Test being played at Melbourne Cricket Gound, India have scored 277 runs for the loss of five wickets on the second day. This is the first time since 1985 that the Indian team has taken the lead in the first two Test matches in Australia.

Significantly, in this Test, India’s acting captain Ajinkya Rahane gave the team an edge by playing a brilliant innings. By the end of the second day’s play, Rahane remained at the crease after scoring 104 runs. Ravindra Jadeja is standing with him after scoring 40 runs. So far, an unbeaten partnership of 104 runs has been done between these two.

Prior to this Test match, India took a lead of 53 runs in the first Test match played at the Adelaide Oval ground. Earlier in 1985-86, India also took the lead in the first Test match played in Adelaide. He scored 520 runs in response to 381 runs scored by Australia. In the second Test match in Melbourne, he scored 445 runs in response to Australia’s score of 262. However, at that time both matches ended on a draw.

The third Test of that tour was played in Sydney and India also took the lead in this match. India had scored 600 runs for four wickets and made Australia all out for 396 runs. This match was also a draw.

It was the second day like this

India bowed before the Australian bowlers in the first session on the second day. But as captain Ajinkya Rahane became a one man army and stood alone and gave the team an edge. During this, Rishabh Pant (29) and Ravindra Jadeja (40 *) of Rahane also gave good support. Rahane is at the crease by scoring 104 runs in 200 balls. During this, he hit 12 fours and plagued the Australian bowlers from his class. At the same time, Jadeja is present at the crease by scoring 40 runs in 104 balls. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc took two wickets each for Australia.

Mitchell Starc achieved a major feat to his name, completing 250 wickets in 59 Tests

