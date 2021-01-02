Some members of the Indian cricket team playing the Test series against Australia have reportedly broken the bio-secure bubble protocol. According to media reports, the Cricket Board of India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) have also started investigating it.

Some Indian cricketers, including vice-captain Rohit Sharma, young batsman Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and paceman Navdeep Saini, were seen eating at a restaurant on Friday. After this, an Indian fan even claimed that he filled the bill and hugged Rishabh Pant. However, he later retracted his claim.

News agency ANI quoted sources as saying, ‘The players went to the restaurant only to eat food. He followed all the necessary protocols. His body temperature was checked, sanitized and only after that he sat at the table. There is no need to weigh it in any way. This is not an issue at all.

Sources further said, ‘As far as the question is that Pant hugged an Indian fan, he later told himself that he had written it with enthusiasm. Pant did not hug anyone.

The Indian team is currently in Melbourne and is training. The third Test between the two teams will be played in Sydney from January 7, for which the players will leave on Monday.

Rohit Sharma joined Team India on Wednesday. Although he had already reached Australia, he remained in a mandatory isolation of 14 days. He will be the vice-captain of Team India in the remaining two matches on the current tour.