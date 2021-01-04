Team India 2021 Full Schedule: The Indian cricket team could play very little cricket last year due to the Corona epidemic. But Team India is going to be very busy this year. Actually, this year the Indian team has to play nonstop cricket. In January, Team India will play the last two Tests of the four-match Test series against Australia. After this, the Indian team has to host England in February. Come learn the complete schedule of this year’s Indian team.

January 2021

The Indian cricket team has to play the last two Tests of the four-match Test series against Australia in January 2021. In 2021, India has to play its first Test in Sydney from January 7, which will be the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series. After this, on 15 January Team India will play the last Test against Australia in Brisbane. With these two Tests, India’s tour of Australia will end.

Feb 2021

After a long tour to Australia, the Indian team will host England in February. England will play a series of four Tests, five T20 Internationals and three ODIs here. England’s tour of India will begin with the first Test on 5 February. After this, five T20 International matches will be played on March 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20. At the same time, three ODIs will be played on 23, 26 and 28 March.

April-May 2021

According to the report, the 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be held in April and May. Even though the IPL 2020 was held in the UAE due to the Corona epidemic. But Sourav Ganguly, chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, has already clarified that the IPL 2021 will be held in the country.

June-July 2021

After the IPL, Team India will leave for Sri Lanka. On this tour, the Indian team has to play a five-match T20 series and a three-match ODI series. However, the dates of these matches have not been announced yet. After this, the Indian team will stop in Sri Lanka itself. Because 2021 Asia Cup will be played in Sri Lanka itself. The 2021 Asia Cup will be held in July, in which cricket teams from India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will participate.

August – September 2021

In August, India is to visit Zimbabwe for the first time. However, it is not yet clear which format the Indian team will play in Zimbabwe. Team India will leave for England after the Zimbabwe tour. India have to play a five-match Test series in England. This series will be part of the World Test Championship.

October-November 2021

The Indian team will host South Africa in October. Before the 2021 T20 World Cup, India will play limited overs series against South Africa at home. However, its full schedule has not been announced yet. However, it is clear that Team India will play a limited-over series with Protease.

After the series against South Africa, India has to host the 2021 T20 World Cup. This tournament will run till November. After the end of T20 World Cup, New Zealand team will visit India in November only. During this time, a series of two Test matches and three T20 Internationals will be played between the two teams.

December 2021

The Indian team will leave for South Africa at the end of the year. In South Africa, India has to play a three-match Test series and a three-match T20 series.

