Saturday, October 21, 2023
Team gymnastics | Minet and Gloria gymnasticized their way to the finals of the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 21, 2023
in World Europe
The Italian World Cup is the last international competition for Finnish teams this year.

Finnish teams Minet and Gloria made it to the finals of the team gymnastics world cup competition on Saturday in Chiari, Italy. In the preliminary race, the Minets pushed for second place behind the Bulgarian team, and Gloria finished fourth.

“Tomorrow, we will leave with a good feeling to catch up with Bulgaria. In the final, we want to show even more precise and strict performance, so that the whole would be the best of the season”, promised the captain of Minetti Sanni Hartman in the bulletin.

Also in the youth series, two Finnish gymnastics teams made it to the finals. The finals of both series will take place on Sunday.

The World Cup in Italy is the last international competition for the Finnish teams this year, as Finland will not participate in the World Cup in November due to the participation of the Russian teams.

