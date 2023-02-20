Utah, United States.- A party that began days ago ended with the NBA All Star Game in its 2023 edition, which did not matter who won the victory, but rather the objective of the game, which was to provide an amount of money to organizations of charity.

At the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, the best basketball players active in the National Basketball Association (NBA) made an appearance to be chosen by LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo to form Team LeBron and Team Giannis on the same night.

Never before had an All-Star Game been organized where the two captains would form their team on game day. Each one chose their own to give a show that was up to the performances of the artists: Burna Boy, Tems and Rema.

LeBron James’ team was made up of: Stephen Curry, Luka Docic, Zion Williamson, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant Domantas, Sabonis Shai, Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul George, Damian Lillard, Lauri Markkanen, Karen Jackson Jr., Anthony Edwards and De ‘Aaron Fox.

For its part, the side of Giannis Antetokounmpo was created with the figures: Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, DeMar De Rozan, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and Jayson Tatum , the latter was the MVP of the All Star Game 2023.

The Boston Celtics player set a couple of records in the pavilion. He had 27 points in the third round, the most in twelve minutes. While he finished with 55 units, leaving behind the figure of Anthony Davis in the All Star Game 2017.

Team Giannis won the All-Star Game on aggregate 184-175 divided 46-46 in the first quarter, 46-53 in the second quarter, 49-59 in the third quarter and 34-26 in the fourth quarter. After the victory, $550,000 will be donated to the Raise the Future Foundation, while the Big Brothers Sisters of Utah program will receive $200,000. LeBron James played part time and suffered his first loss of the year.