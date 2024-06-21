British cyclist Archibald fell in the garden, was injured and will miss the Olympics

British cyclist Katie Archibald fell in her garden, was injured and will miss the Olympic Games in Paris. This is reported by Daily Mirror.

Archibald said she tripped on a step and fell badly. As a result of the fall, the Great Britain star suffered a fracture of the tibia and fibula, and also tore two ligaments. The cyclist has already undergone surgery.

“A thousand thanks to the incredible doctors, nurses, radiologists, porters, physiotherapists, surgeons and so many others. A thousand apologies for what followed, because, as I was told, I would not make the Olympic team,” Archibald said.

The 30-year-old athlete is a two-time Olympic champion. In 2016 in Rio de Janeiro she won gold in the team pursuit race, and in 2021 in Tokyo she became first in the endurance race. In addition, she is a five-time world champion and 20-time European champion.

The Olympic Games will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11.