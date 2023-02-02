They have passed 22 years old from that race in Formula 1 of the year 2001, in the GP “Grosser A1 Preis von Österreich” on the Austrian circuit A1-Ring and now this FAX (then we communicated with the FAX!) can be published. What had happened? Let’s find out the story.

F1 team games, stories

Towards the end of the Austrian GP, ​​an order arrived via radio from the Ferrari garage, a humiliation for Barrichello, which infuriated the enthusiasts.

Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello on the podium

Schumacher, in contention for the drivers’ title, had got close to Barrichello who was keeping a good pace anyway. He left a radio order for Barrichello who was repeatedly asked by radio to let his teammate pass Schumacher: the Brazilian driver held his position until the last corner when he let Schumacher pass (arrived second) thus crossing the finish line in third position. Jean Todt in that year he was director of Scuderia Ferrari, in office from 1993 to 2007.

Scuderia Ferrari F1, then Claudio Berro head of the press office,

responds to the criticisms on the choice/imposition to have Barrichello demoted,

reported via FAX by the director of ELABORARE Giovanni Mancini

(click to enlarge)

The following day, May 14, 2001, Claudio Berro, then head of the Ferrari Press Office, replied to the criticism gathered by enthusiasts that Giovanni Mancini, Managing Director of the ELABORARE magazine, forwarded via FAX to the DS of Scuderia Ferrari.

“I read your fax addressed to several people in Ferrari and others. I appreciate his words about Barrichello’s conference, we all work for the team.

When he talks about subsequent martyrdom, the person speaking in front of the camera is me, and believe me what Todt said is not a presence, but an honest explanation to those who asked why Rubens had slowed down, it wasn’t his fault, but a decision by the team at which he belongs.

Would he have done it of his own free will? We don’t know, only we know what we said on the radio in the last laps.

Believe me, Barrichello is a great driver and a good guy, but our duty to the team is above all of us.

On this occasion, I offer you my most cordial greetings.

Claudio Berro (Ferrari Spa Press Office).

Austrian Grand Prix 2001, what happened

The Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix was held on 13 May 2001 on the A1-Ring circuit in Zeltweg. The tender was won by David Coulthard on McLaren, ahead of Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello on Ferraris.

Race report:At the start, no less than four cars remained stationary on the grid: the two Jordans of Trulli and Frentzen, the McLaren of Häkkinen and the Sauber of Heidfeld. Trulli and Heidfeld restarted from the pit lane, albeit rather late, but the Italian driver exited the pit lane at a red light and was disqualified. Frentzen and Häkkinen, betrayed by the gearbox and the clutch respectively, were forced to retire immediately.

At the head of the race both Montoya and Ralf Schumacher overtook Michael Schumacher, taking the lead ahead of the German Ferrari driver and Barrichello, Coulthard, Irvine and Verstappen. The latter, favored by the lower quantity of petrol on board compared to his rivals, overtook Irvine and Coulthard, inserting himself behind the Ferraris. On lap ten, Ralf Schumacher retired with brake problems. His brother began to get close to Montoya, who was in crisis due to the accentuated wear of the tyres: on the sixteenth lap Schumacher tried to overtake his rival, but Montoya delayed braking excessively and both ended up in the escape route, rejoining the track in sixth and seventh position.

He then passed to the lead of the race Barrichellofollowed by Verstappen, Coulthard, Räikkönen and Panis.

On lap 23, the Dutch Arrows driver, who started with a two-stop strategy, pitted, giving Coulthard the go-ahead. Behind the Scotsman Schumacher he overtook both Panis and Räikkönen, moving into third position. The French driver was also overtaken by Montoya, who however retired on lap 41 due to a problem with the hydraulic system.

In the meantime, the pit stops began: Schumacher made his only refueling on lap 46, imitated by Räikkönen and, in the following lap, by Barrichello. Coulthard remained on the track for another three laps, during which he set the fastest lap. The Scottish driver filled up on the fiftieth lap, returning to the race in first position.

In the final stages of the race Schumacher approached Barrichello, who was repeatedly asked by radio to let his teammate pass: the Brazilian driver controversially followed the order at the last corner, crossing the finish line in third position. Räikkönen took fourth place ahead of Panis and Verstappen”.

Race classification F1 Austrian GP 2001

POS PILOT TEAM LAPS WEATHER PTS extension 1 David Coulthard McLaren-Mercedes 71 1h27’45″927 10 2 Michael Schumacher Ferrari 71 +2″190 6 3 Rubens Barrichello Ferrari 71 +2″527 4 4 Kimi Raikkonen Sauber-Petronas 71 +41″593 3 5 Olivier Panis CAFE– Honda 71 +53″775 2 6 Jos Verstappen Arrows–Asiatech 70 +1 turn 1 7 Eddie Irvine Jaguar-Ford 70 +1 turn 8 Jacques Villeneuve BAR – Honda 70 + 1 turn 9 Nick Heidfeld Sauber-Petronas 69 + 2 rounds 10 Jean Alesi Prost – Acer 69 + 2 rounds 11 Luciano Burti Prost – Acer 69 + 2 rounds Retired Jenson Button Benetton-Renault 60 Engine (12th) Retired Pedro de la Rosa jaguars –Ford 48 Drive shaft (12°) Retired Juan Pablo Montoya Williams-BMW 41 Hydraulic system (5th) Retired Fernando Alonso Minardi-European 38 Transmission (15th) Retired Tarsus Marques Minardi-European 25 Transmission (16th) Retired Enrique Bernoldi Arrows – Asiatech 17 Hydraulic system (8th) Retired Ralf Schumacher Williams–BMW 10 Brakes (2nd) Retired Giancarlo Fisichella Benettons– Renault 3 Engine (17th) Retired Mika Häkkinen McLaren-Mercedes 1 Electronics (21st) Retired Heinz-Harald Frentzen Jordan– Honda Electronics Disqualified Jarno Trulli Jordan-Honda 14 The final standings of the 2001 Austrian GP

F1 Drivers Ranking 2001

POS PILOT PTS extension 1 Michael Schumacher 42 2 David Coulthard 38 3 Rubens Barrichello 18 4 Ralf Schumacher 12 5 Nick Heidfeld 8 6 Jarno Trulli 7 7 Juan Pablo Montoya 6 7 Heinz-Harald Frentzen 6 9 Olivier Panis 5 10 Jacques Villeneuve 4 10 Mika Häkkinen 4 10 Kimi Raikkonen 4 13 Giancarlo Fisichella 1 13 Jos Verstappen 1 F1 Drivers Ranking 2001

Constructors classification F1 2001

POS TEAM PTS extension 1 Ferrari 60 2 McLaren-Mercedes 42 3 Williams-BMW 18 4 Jordan-Honda 13 5 Sauber-Petronas 12 6 BAR – Honda 9 7 Benetton-Renault 1 7 Arrows – Asiatech 1 2001 F1 Constructors’ classification

Ferrari F1 2001 V10 90° naturally aspirated engine

The engine used by Ferrari in the 2001 season was the type “050“, about five kilos lighter than the one used the previous year with a height of 1.5 cm less. The second external oil tank had been eliminated, while the only one was moved to a central position and its capacity was increased.

Ferrari F1 3L V10 engine at 90° Photo by Morio

It had a displacement of 2,997 cm³, was a naturally aspirated 90° V10, 840 HP.

Without this humiliation for a driver, would Schumacher and Ferrari still have won the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles? Just do the math on the rankings.

You may also be interested in this content

F1 2023 calendar

F1 2022 Drivers and Constructors standings

F1 drivers and constructors points as they are awarded

LIVE F1 times

F1 2023 NEWS

New single-seaters with ground effect

New F1 2023 technical regulation

Regulation for new F1 2026 Power Units

What do you think about the F1 season? Jump overF1 discussions on the FORUM!

The article Team games in F1, Ferrari, Schumacher and Barrichello stories comes from newsauto.it.

#Team #games #stories #Ferrari #Schumacher #Barrichello