According to Hermans, De Jager and Van der Eerden have already proven to ‘stand among the listeners and to be able to make energetic and distinctive radio with a great deal of creativity’. In their program they are joined by news reader Mart Grol.

Wietze and Klaas could already be heard together in the program in recent years Weekend Wietze . “With the new morning show, 538 is entering the next phase,” says radio director Coco Hermans. ,,Over the years, our audience has evolved and it is very important for a hit station to grow with the listening needs. At the end of November, we started adjusting our programming and the new morning show is the next step in that.”

Dane and his team succeeded Edwin Evers in January 2019, who for many years Evers Stands Up made on 538. That was a tough task for the radio producer, because Evers had the most listened-to morning show in the Netherlands at that time. In the past three years, 538 lost that position. Despite this, Hermans is ‘very grateful’ that Dane and his team have settled in this difficult place. “We assume that we will continue to work with Frank and his team at 538 in the future.”

Sources around the station, however, confirm to this site that around the morning show the team was completely taken by surprise by stopping their program. They were also not informed by the management. Frank Dane could not be reached for comment.

After years, De Jager returns in the morning with the program. Between 2012 and 2017 he made a morning show with Mattie Valk on Qmusic. They broke up with an argument at the time when a proposed switch to Sky Radio, which is just like 538 from Talpa, was canceled at the last minute. In the new year, he stands right in front of his old radio colleague in the morning. At Qmusic, Mattie and Marieke Elsinga make the most listened-to morning show in the Netherlands at the moment.