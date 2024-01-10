Valve blocked via DMCA Team Fortress: Source 2 And Portal 64 , two amateur projects related to his intellectual properties. This is an anomalous situation, considering the tolerance shown over the years by the Dota 2 house for the projects born from its fanbase. For example, the case of Black Mesa comes to mind, a remake of Half-Life which Valve not only guaranteed the existence of, but also the sale on Steam. In short, you expect DMCAs from Nintendo, not from Valve.

Farewell to Team Fortress: Source 2

In the case of Team Fortress: Source 2, development was already in stasis, with the team saying: “Recently, internally discussing the future of the project, we have already come to the conclusion to stop development due to the current state of the code , which is no longer usable with recent engine changes s&box. In principle we had already separated ourselves.”

So Team Fortress: Source 2 was already stalled. Valve's action was therefore the classic straw that broke the camel's back, that is, it led to the team's final decision to finish the job: “it seems like they don't want us to use their IP.”

The case of Portal 64, portal conversion for Nintendo 64, is slightly different. In fact, the development team said that they spoke with Valve, who asked them to cancel the project because libraries owned by Mario's house are needed to develop it. Basically it seems that Valve doesn't want to have any trouble about it.

Just today Valve announced that it will allow games with content created using generative artificial intelligence on Steam, however specifying this on their pages.