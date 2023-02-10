Team Fortress 2 it was launched way back in 2007, but is still active and heavily played on Steam. Valve has announced the arrival of a major update for 2023, but the fans will have to do it, at least in part.

Based on the contents that will be produced by Valve, others selected from those of the community will be added. The message with which the announcement was given deserves to be read:

“Creators of the Steam Workshop, your attention is required. The following message is so urgent, that we have made the irrevocable decision to completely skip TikTok and Twitter and use the most cutting-edge communication technology available.

Welcome to the future. Welcome… to a “blog post”.

“Wow!” you are probably thinking. “I forgot how hard it was to read!” It’s really scary how quickly one can unlearn how to do this. However, don’t worry, because we will be brief.

The last few Team Fortress summer events were just item updates. But this year we have planned a big update, with items, maps, gestures, weird effects and who knows what else. Which means we need Steam content Workshops! YOUR Steam Workshop content.

So get to work! (or get back to work, if you were already working but were distracted when all of the internet simultaneously discovered this nearly perfect blog post). Be sure to submit your submission to the Steam Workshop by May 1st so that it can be considered for this as yet unnamed and unthemed update, but eagerly positioned for this summer (but not summer-themed) (unless where you want to develop summer-themed content).”

What can I say, this is certainly good news for the Team Fortress 2 community, which has repeatedly complained about the disinterest on the part of Valve in updating the game, although the active community is still very large.