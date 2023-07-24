It all happened on July 24, 2023, when Team Fortress 2 reached 33,712 simultaneous viewers on Twitch, while Overwatch 2 stopped at 16,072 at the same time. However, it must be said that the average number of viewers of the Blizzard game is higher than that of the Valve game. It is also not certain that Team Fortress 2 will be able to beat Overwatch 2 for a long time yet.

Team Fortress 2 – Valve’s 2007 free to play FPS – was able to surpass (albeit narrowly) the concurrent Twitch viewership of Overwatch 2 – Blizzard’s 2022 free to play FPS -.

The reason for the success of Team Fortress 2 on Twitch

Team Fortress 2 is even more successful

Also, there is a very specific reason for the success of Team Fortress 2. Valve’s game has received an update, with new maps, items and more. Many players have returned to the video game and therefore interest in the FPS has also been rekindled on Twitch.

On Steam, the number of players has risen to 253,997, a new record high. The previous record was 167,591. In the last period, thanks to the update, Team Fortress 2 has been able to often remain above 100,000 contemporary players.

We have no way to make a direct comparison with Overwatch 2 as the game is not yet on Steam: it will be available starting August 10, 2023. In general, Blizzard games come to Steam.