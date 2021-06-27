Team Fortress 2, a multiplayer title released in 2007, reached, in 2021, therefore 14 years later, a new peak of players connected at the same time.

The competitive shooter of Valve it may have its age, but it still manages to surprise: last June 25th, have in fact been registered 151,253 players online, a new record for the title.

In all fairness, Team Fortress 2 has always been a popular game: although it’s not a modern title like Overwatch or equipped with a multiplayer component renewed year after year, such as call of Duty is Battlefield, over time it has managed to create a very solid fanbase and which still makes it one of the most played games on Steam.

However, it is clear that support from Valve is now reduced to a minimum, given that the substantial official updates, with new maps, weapons and extra content, are now a thing of the past.

It can be said that the community itself keeps the game alive, while Valve just releases a few patches every now and then.

Perhaps this is precisely the cause of the sudden inflation of players: during the week, Valve released a new patch for TF2, which introduced the cosmetic crates of Summer 2021 and some new administration options for private servers.

Whereas this TF2 update has arrived a full 112 days after the last patch, it is clear that curiosity has prompted many veterans to check out the news and changes.

Team Fortress 2 is playable for free on PC. Age is undeniable, however, for those who want to spend some time fighting between Spies, Scouts and Grossi, it represents an always welcome vintage option.

Source: PCGamesN