The hero shooter has been around since 2008 and is now going strong after reducing intrusive bots.

Inside the bottomless pit of memes that is Team Fortress 2, one of the ones that resonates the most with fans is that the wait between patches and news for the hero shooter of Valve they become eternal. But last week came an update that has turned everything upside down by taking the game originally released in 2008 to a new peak of activity.

TF2 ends the major patch drought of its history registering 151,253 simultaneous players on June 25, according to SteamDB. The same source points to very similar peaks for the day after, so we will have to be attentive to see how long this unusual wave of interest lasts. The most curious thing of all is that for practical purposes, the new patch supposes one of lime for another of sand.

According to patch notes Officials, the game introduces with this version the 2021 summer cosmetic box with 24 community elements, as well as small adjustments to the option to kick players and stability improvements. It is also the solution to bot plague that flood the games, but unfortunately apart from all these good things too gives problems compatibility with much-loved mods.

The previous peak of activity for Team Fortress 2 dates back to December 2020, which means that for more years that pass, the community does not allow the game to die. Whether it’s the memes, the hat-hunt, or the action, the game survived the launch of Overwatch, its closest competitor, and in the not too distant future will have to do the same with its sequel.

