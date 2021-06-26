Team Fortress 2, like other Valve games, it is equipped with a particular magic, which evidently continues to make it attractive even to 14 years after the original release, since in the past few hours he has beaten his own records of users connected online.

The multiplayer online shooter, originally released in 2007, had a user spike equal to Friday night 151,253 players connected on Steam, beating the previous record of 147,360 users recorded last December, demonstrating how it continues to be a widely used game even now, regardless of the momentary flashbacks.

On the other hand, there may be a specific reason for this record: Team Fortress 2 received a update with the new cosmetic contents of the summer 2021 just this week, among which there are also 18 objects created in collaboration with the community and 6 Unusual Effects created by the players.

This could certainly have contributed to the mass return of players to the servers, as well as an update applied to the Snakewater map that seems to have greatly improved the situation of the game at that juncture.

In any case, Team Fortress 2 also continues to be a popular game for Valve, not at the levels of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2, but having been released almost 15 years ago it has very little to envy to the others.