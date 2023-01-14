This year’s edition of the Cycling Tour of the Costa Cálida Region – Primafrio Grand Prix is ​​taking shape. Alessandro Covi, winner last year, and Matteo Trentin, second, will be part of the United Arab Emirates UAE Team Emirates squad, a team that has confirmed its participation and will seek to repeat victory on February 11 with a lineup full of figures.

Apart from the Italians, there will be the Swiss Marc Hirschi, who is expected to be again this year the cyclist who dazzled in 2020, when he won a stage of the Tour de France, the Wallonne Arrow and won the bronze medal in the Championship of World en route held in Imola, in addition to getting second place in the well-remembered Liège-Bastoña-Liège, in which a maneuver in the sprint harmed him.

Four of the most outstanding signings of Joxean Fernández ‘Matxin’ team for this year will also be at the start in San Javier, such as the Slovenian Domen Novak, who is called to be one of Pogacar’s trusted men, winner of two Tour de France; the Belgian Tim Wellens, classicist par excellence; the New Zealander Fisher-Black, and the cyclist who could be the great revelation of the season that is now beginning: Jay Vine. The Australian who already demonstrated his skills as a great climber last year in the Vuelta a España by winning two stages: in Pico Jano, in Cantabria, and two days later, in the unprecedented summit of Fuancaya. Victories that allowed him to be the leader of the mountain, until he had to leave due to a fall.

video game cyclist



Vine made it clear that he’s not just a video game cyclist. The Australian won the Zwift Academy and that earned him a professional contract with Alpecin, from which he left to sign for the UAE. This year, he has already been proclaimed Australian time trial champion. This indicates that, in addition to being a great climber, it will be necessary to count on him for more things. With these riders, the UAE becomes the team to beat.

In addition to Team Emirates, and in the absence of confirming the presence of other teams with which the organization is negotiating, they have already confirmed their presence: Movistar, Euskaltel, Caja Rural, Burgos, Kern Pharma, Hiper [este último de tercera categoría continental]Bora, Arkea, Grupama FDJ [World Tour], Isreal and Aeolus. The organization of the race has an agreement with nine other teams.