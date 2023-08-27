20:37



Team DSM wins team time trial

It’s Team DSM! In the end, the difference on the line is five tenths, or half a second!

Remco Evenepoel also does good business by finishing 7 seconds behind Team DSM-Firmenich. Although the defending champion is not at all happy with, it seems, the conditions in which they had to cycle here. Team DSM drove when it was still light and had a clear advantage.