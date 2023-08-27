Team DSM-Firmenich won the team time trial on the opening day of the Vuelta. In a soaking wet and dim Barcelona, the Dutch formation had a lead of less than a second over Movistar after 14.8 kilometers. The Italian Lorenzo Milesi may put on the first red jersey of this Tour of Spain tomorrow, but afterwards it will mainly be about the conditions in which the riders had to finish the time trial.
It promises to be tough weeks for the riders in Spain, Andorra and also France. The chances for the sprinters are limited (four), in contrast to the number of uphill finishes (ten). Furthermore, the route book includes two races against the clock, including tonight’s.
As is often the case, this 78th Vuelta a España also started with a team time trial. A 14.8 kilometer long city course through Barcelona took the teams past a number of iconic places such as the Sagrada Familia and the Casa Milà, finishing at the foot of Montjuïc. Prior to the first stage, the teams were afraid of possible rain and that fear became reality. The streets of Barcelona were wet, which made it difficult to look out on the already winding course.
Team DSM-Firmenich started early and managed to set a first reference point at 5.30 pm. The difficult conditions ensured that all teams that followed broke the time of the Dutch team. Laurens de Plus crashed early on with contender INEOS Grenadiers, while Jumbo-Visma also experienced delays along the way. What exactly happened will have to be seen later, but the winners of last year’s team time trial in Utrecht had to wait for each other and conceded 32 counts on the line.
Yet it was still exciting at the end in Barcelona, where the sun had already set. Movistar managed to finish in the same time, but in the end it turned out that the fifth driver of the Spaniards had crossed the line half a second later than that of Team DSM.
Defending champion Remco Evenepoel conceded six seconds with his Soudal Quick-Step. With that he immediately did good business in the general classification, but nevertheless the Belgian made it clear that he did not agree with the fact that this team time trial was partly completed in the dark. A disadvantage for the teams that started later, but also not in the interest of the safety of the riders, Evenepoel said.
Vuelta game
Make the Tour of Spain even more exciting and play along with our cycling game. Join here!
Check everything about the Vuelta here, with the latest news, premium stories, columns, videos and podcasts and all results and rankings.
20:37
Team DSM wins team time trial
It’s Team DSM! In the end, the difference on the line is five tenths, or half a second!
Remco Evenepoel also does good business by finishing 7 seconds behind Team DSM-Firmenich. Although the defending champion is not at all happy with, it seems, the conditions in which they had to cycle here. Team DSM drove when it was still light and had a clear advantage.
20:32
Movistar or DSM?
There’s Movistar. Will they make it? They come in the same time as Team DSM! Who is number 1 here? No one who knows.
20:29
Team UAE Emirates
João Almeida and Juan Ayuso admit 37 seconds on the line.
The big question now is a bit: what does Movistar do? They were faster than Team DSM at the intermediate point.
20:25
Jumbo-Visma on the finish line
Jumbo-Visma finishes 9th in 32 seconds! No man overboard when it comes to the overall victory with Jonas Vingegaard or Primoz Roglic of course, but you start the Vuelta with one disadvantage. Fortunately, they can still laugh after the finish.
20:23
UAE Team Emirates will also not make it, if we go by the first intermediate point! It has become wetter and also significantly darker in Barcelona. This all works in favor of Team DSM-Firmenich.
20:19
Last team left
Also defending champion Remco Evenepoel is on the road with his Soudal Quick-Step! That means everyone has left.
Jumbo-Visma has also had some delays, we’ll see how big the damage is. They were at the first intermediate point 13th at 29 seconds!
20:13
DSM retains leadership
On the line loses INEOS Grenadiers 20 seconds on Team DSM-Firmenich. Or the team without it fall of Laurens de Plus came close to a stage win…we’ll never know. On the line they were only five left, just enough to make the time count.
20:07
There goes Jumbo-Visma
Last year, the yellow brigade won the team time trial in Utrecht and Robert Gesink got the red jersey. Will they again have the luxury to decide this for themselves tonight, or will they, for example, also bite the bullet at DSM’s 5.30 pm?
8:00 pm
The Plus falls
A crash at INEOS. It’s the Belgian Laurens Plus who has gone against the Catalan asphalt. That is definitely not convenient for the British formation. They are still seven.
Team Jayco AlUla also has one just before the finish. It’s also a leader Eddie Dunbar. He was soon back on his bike.
19:54
INEOS
There go Geraint Thomas, Thymen ArensmanEgan Bernal, Jonathan Castroviejo, Laurens de Plus, Filippo Ganna, Omar Fraile and Kim Heiduk – aka the representation of INEOS Grenadiers! An important candidate for the stage victory and the very first red jersey. How are they faring?
19:46
The current state of affairs: The Dutch Team DSM-Firmenich has the fastest time with 17.30, Count 22 for Cofidis and 33 for Intermarché-Circus-Wanty. Lotto-Dstny just crossed the line in fourth place, but the biggest favorites are yet to come!
19:39
We already see such slide party Arkea–Samsic. It is real watch out blown. We are now halfway in terms of teams that have started, time for Alpecin-Deceuninck.
19:21
The first (intermediate) times trickle in. Literally, because what is it wet in the streets of Barcelona. What the teams are all for feared it came out. Will all the big names survive? Let’s hope so…
6:56 pm
Starting times
With Caja Rural, the first team has now bounced off the starting podium in one rainy barcelona. For the sake of completeness, these are all start times of the 22 formations:
• 6:55 pm: Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
• 6:59 pm: DSM firmenich
• 7:03 p.m.: Lidl-Trek
• 7:07 p.m.: Cofidis
• 7:11 p.m.: Burgos-BH
• 7:15 p.m.: TotalEnergies
• 7:19 PM: Arkea Samsic
• 7:23 pm: Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
• 7:27 p.m.: Lotto-Dstny
• 7.31pm: Bahrain Victorious
• 7:35 p.m.: EF Education-EasyPost
• 7.39 pm: Alpecin-Deceuninck
• 7:43 p.m.: Jayco AlUla
• 7:47 p.m.: Groupama-FDJ
• 7:51 pm: BORA-hansgrohe
• 7.55pm: INEOS Grenadiers
• 7:59 PM: AG2R Citroën Team
• 8.03pm: Astana Qazaqstan Team
• 8.07 pm: Jumbo-Visma
• 8.11 pm: UAE Team Emirates
• 8:15 p.m.: Movistar
• 8.19 pm: Soudal Quick-Step
18:54
Jumbo-Visma top favorite in TTT
Twelve months ago Remco Evenepoel being in the Vuelta first ever Grand Tour. The 23-year-old Belgian is also one of the favorites this year, but despite his recent world title in time trial, he is with Soudal Quick Step not immediately top favorite for the first red jersey today.
We can’t help but handle that title Jumbo Visma to give. With Giro winner Primoz Roglic, Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard, Dylan van Baarle, Jan Tratnik, Wilco Kelderman, Robert Gesink, Attila Valter and Sepp Kuss on the starting podium, the competition in Barcelona should be very good.
We’ll be watching tonight as well INEOS Grenadiers (including Geraint Thomas, Filippo Ganna, Jonathan Castroviejo and Thymen Arensman) and the UAE Emirates of leaders João Almeida and Juan Ayuso. For many other teams, it will be damage control in the streets of Barcelona.
6:46 pm
Team time trial profile
Unlike in the two other grand tours, the Vuelta organization likes one team time trial on opening day. We had one in last year Utrecht, this time there is a ‘TTT’ in Barcelona. A city course of 14.8 kilometers leads us through just about all the highlights of this wonderful Catalonian city. The riders come by the Arc de Triomf, the Sagrada Familia and the Casa Milà, before they will finish at the foot of the Montjuic.
6:45 pm
Route
Promise it three tough weeks by Spain, Andorra and also France. The program includes, among other things two races against the clock and ten uphill finishes, with the Tourmalet and the diabolical Angliru. The opportunities for the sprinters are few. We can mention about four, including, of course, the final day in Madrid on 17 September.
6:44 pm
Buenas noches
Good evening and welcome to this live blog for the first stage of the 78th Vuelta a España. In this team time trial over 14.8 kilometers Barcelona can immediately make some (probably small) differences. At 6:55 pm the first eight starts and here we follow the most important developments!
View all our cycling videos here
Listen to all our cycling podcasts here
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Team #DSM #wins #Vuelta #team #time #trial #questionable #circumstances #JumboVisma #suffers #small #loss
Leave a Reply