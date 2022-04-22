Pinot had escaped along with David De La Cruz and it looked like a sprint-á-deux. Just before the finish, however, the Frenchman accelerated uphill and Astana’s Spaniard was unable to follow.
Pinot also thought he would win a stage in the Tour of the Alps on Thursday. Just before the finish, however, he was overtaken by Miguel Ángel López and so the first victory in years was not in it for Pinot. Afterwards, the Frenchman was deeply disappointed, but today he took revenge by crossing the line first in Lienz. It was the first time since 2019 that Pinot won a competition again.
In the background, the complete standings were turned upside down by Bardet and Arensman. Uphill the Frenchman set the pace, while in the descent of the final climb the Dutchman took his leader in tow. With two podium places and the youth jersey for Arensman as a result.
Arensman, Bol and Tusveld in Giro
Team DSM will appear at the start of the Giro d’Italia with Thymen Arensman, Cees Bol and Martijn Tusveld. The Dutch trio is complemented by Romain Bardet, Romain Combaud, Alberto Dainese, Nico Denz and Chris Hamilton.
,,Our main focus will be on the final standings with Bardet as the main rider and we have guys in excellent shape to support that goal. In addition, we are going for the sprints with Dainese and Bol, who together have explosive power that we can benefit from in the Giro,” said coach Matt Winston.
The Giro d’Italia starts on Friday, May 6, in Hungary.
