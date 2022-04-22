Pinot had escaped along with David De La Cruz and it looked like a sprint-á-deux. Just before the finish, however, the Frenchman accelerated uphill and Astana’s Spaniard was unable to follow.

Pinot also thought he would win a stage in the Tour of the Alps on Thursday. Just before the finish, however, he was overtaken by Miguel Ángel López and so the first victory in years was not in it for Pinot. Afterwards, the Frenchman was deeply disappointed, but today he took revenge by crossing the line first in Lienz. It was the first time since 2019 that Pinot won a competition again.