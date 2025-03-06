The stormy weather at the Nordic Ski World Cup in Trondheim has led to a cancellation of the combiners’ team competition. The competition was canceled on Thursday after several shifts due to excessive winds and is to be rescheduled on Friday. The World Association FIS announced this. Accordingly, the combined jumping from the Großschanze is on Friday, from 3:30 p.m. the decision is made in the cross-country ski run over 4×5 kilometers. In between the season of the cross -country skiers takes place, the start of which is preferred to 1:15 p.m. Afterwards, the individual jumping of women from the Großschanze is due from 4.30 p.m.

The German combiners were pleased with the timely catch -up date. Head coach Eric Frenzel said: “The boys take every time window, even if it is in the middle of the night. That is a very important competition. ” A complete statement would have been a great damage to the image for the combination that is fighting for their whereabouts in the Olympic program anyway. The men’s individual competition is scheduled for Saturday. On Thursday, a hurricane warning was carried out in and around Trondheim, which was plagued by constant rain in the days before. At lunchtime, the wind blew parts of a house roof near the trail.