Team Canada defeated Germany 5-2 to win their 28th Ice Hockey World Championship

Team Canada is the 2023 Ice Hockey World Champion. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

In the decisive meeting, held in the Finnish Tampere at the Nokia Arena stadium, the team played against Germany. The meeting ended with the score 5:2. Striker Sammy Bleu scored a double for the winners, as well as Lawson Cruz, Tyler Toffoli and Scott Lawton. The Germans scored forwards John-Jason Peterka and Daniel Fischbuch with goals.

Canada has won this tournament for the 28th time in history. In terms of the number of titles, the team overtook the national teams of the USSR and Russia, if we consider their achievements together. The Canadians also set a world championship record by reaching the final of the tournament for the fourth time in a row.

The World Championship was held in Tampere and Riga from 12 to 28 May 2023. The Russian national team missed the championship due to the sanctions of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).