The Canadian hockey team defeated the United States in the Ice Hockey World Championship semifinals and became the first tournament finalists.

The meeting took place in Riga and ended with a score of 4: 2 (1: 1, 1: 0, 2: 1). Andrew Mangipan (25th and 41st minutes) scored two goals for the winners, Brendon Pirri (3) and Justin Danforth (60) also scored on the puck. Colin Blackwell (18) and Sasha Chmielewski (44) scored goals for the USA national team.

The second finalist of the tournament will also be determined on Saturday 5 June in a match between the national teams of Finland and Germany.

As noted Sport-Express, the Americans before the match were considered one of the main contenders for this year’s medals. But the Canadians even left the group largely thanks to luck. Thus, the United States went through the first stage on a good track. “Maple” all tournament stayed in a turbulent zone. And only due to the fact that Germany beat Latvia in regulation time, and Kazakhstan lost to Norway, they went to the quarterfinals, where, unexpectedly for many, the Russian national team was knocked out of the drawing, the Russians, it is worth noting, they left their group A as favorites, taking first place …

On June 1, the President of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation Vladislav Tretyak, after the Canadian national team struggled to reach the playoffs of the World Hockey Championship, finishing fourth in Group B, said that Canadians are a “wounded beast” and pose a danger to rivals.