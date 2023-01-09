The 2023 F1 calendar includes 23 stages, a record for the category. Of these, only ten will take place in Europe considering the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the Baku circuit as one of these ten appointments. The Belgian Grand Prix, highly at risk, was confirmed for 2023 at a time when the negotiations to bring F1 back to South Africa on the Kyalami circuit as early as 2023 have finally ended. TO lose your place this season it was the French Grand Prix at Le Castellet, with races that will be 23 due to the return of China (the race that seemed to be over could be saved in extremis with ad hoc measures) and the increase to three races in the United States with the return to Las Vegas on a new circuit that will include the famous Strip.

The starting grid with ten registered teams is practically completely European-driven since only Haas is partly American (one of the headquarters is Kannapolis) although the real headquarters have now been moved from England to Maranello. However, in this moment of great prosperity, F1 is an attractive target for many companies from other markets. Andretti he has wanted to join the Circus for years and has also ‘mobilized’ the General-Motors brand to this end to race in F1 in 2026 with the support of the Cadillac brand.

From Asia, on the other hand, there is an interest in registering on the part of the Panthera Asia Teama team that had already approached the Circus in the past in conjunction with Guan Yu Zhou’s ‘climb’ towards the top automotive formula which materialized in 2022 when the Chinese driver found space in Alfa Romeo Sauber, a team that confirmed him for 2023 Furthermore, as far as Asia is concerned, the interest shown by the South Korean house should not be underestimated Hyundai regarding the new regulations of the power units that will debut in 2026. The South Koreawhich in the past hosted F1 from 2010 to 2013 on the Yeongam circuit, has already begun to weave new negotiations with F1 to return to the calendar with a new circuit and as regards the growth of the Circus on the eastern market it should not be forgotten that the Circus was ready to race in Vietnam before the pandemic brought down the project linked to the Hanoi circuit.

The New Continent and the Far East are not the only ones to ‘pull by the jacket’ F1 which has its roots in Europe. In a world like that of the Circus, which cannot remain indifferent to the economic aspect, the ‘climbing’ of the Middle East should not be underestimated. L’Saudi Arabia in the midst of the pandemic, he ‘saved’ F1’s accounts through sponsor Aramco and then entered the calendar with the Jeddah circuit. Now the goal of the Saudi Kingdom is to found factories and infrastructures to breed pilots and a potential world champion by 2040. After all, for a category that is a world championship, registering all this turmoil can only be positive if all this interest will be channeled correctly. Certainly, defending ‘history’ and ‘tradition’ will be increasingly difficult in the face of prospects that lead F1 towards new horizons and new pages in its over seventy-year adventure.