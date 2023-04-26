Franz Tost retires after an 18-year stint as team principal of Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri.

We had an extensive musical chairs last year with the Formula 1 team bosses, but a number of veterans are still in their seats. Think of Horner, Wolff, Steiner and (not to forget) Franz Tost. He is not a striking appearance in the paddock, but has been team boss for 18 years.

However, that is now coming to an end. Bee AlphaTauri the management is thrown on the shovel and this means that Franz Tost can say goodbye. This will not happen immediately, but at the end of the season.

His successor is already ready: that is none other than Laurent Mekies, whom we know as race director at Ferrari. He is no stranger to AlphaTauri, having worked for many years as a race engineer with the team when it was still Minardi called, and later Toro Rosso.

As a result, Mekies has also worked with Franz Tost, because the Austrian has been team boss at Toro Rosso from day one. This makes him one of the longest-serving team bosses. Only Christian Horner is longer team boss. He joined Red Bull in January 2005, while Tost became team principal in November 2005.

Speaking of statistics, Tost is even one of the longest-serving team bosses ever. Besides Horner, there are only three F1 institutions that have been team bosses for longer: Ron Dennis, Ken Tyrrell and of course Frank Williams.

AlphaTauri not only gets a new team boss, but also a new CEO. That role will be filled by Peter Bayer. That is not the first one: until last year he was active as executive director of Formula 1 and secretary general at the FIA.

With these appointments, the Italian team should get things back on track. The results have been nothing to write home about lately. Last year, AlphaTauri only collected 35 points and this season only one meager point has been scored so far. It’s up to Mekies and Bayer to find their way back up.

