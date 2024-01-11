An observant one X user It was noticed yesterday that Günther Steiner was no longer among the staff of the Haas F1 team. Less than an hour later, the American F1 team issued a press release confirming Steiner's dismissal. After the announcement that the big star of Drive to Survive had received his letter of resignation, there were no responses from the key players. There has been no response from Steiner for the time being, but team boss Gene Haas is now making himself heard F1.com.

The first question that is asked of Haas is of course why Steiner was fired. 'It came down to performance. We are here in our eighth year after more than 160 races – we have never been on the podium. The last few years have been 10th or 9th,” Haas said. The only year that Haas did not finish tenth, ninth or eighth was 2018. Then Haas surprised friend and foe and finished fifth.

The poor performances are not all because of Steiner

Are the poor performances all the fault of Steiner? “I'm not sitting here saying it's Günther's fault or anything, but it seems like this was the right time to make a change and choose a different direction, because it doesn't seem like if we continue like this it's really going to work.” work,” the team boss adds.

Gene Haas gives the journalist some tips for the next interview with Steiner: 'We had a tough end to the year. I don't understand that, I really don't. These are good questions to ask Günther about what went wrong. Ultimately it's about performance. I'm no longer interested in finishing tenth.' Last year Haas reached twelve points, four less than Alfa Romeo and thirteen less than AlphaTauri.

New team boss leads in a different way

According to the founder of the racing team, the dynamics within the team will change now that Steiner will be succeeded by Komatsu. 'I think Günther had more of a human approach to everything with people and the way he interacted with people, he was very good at that. Ayao is very technical. He looks at things statically: this is what we are doing wrong, where we can do better. That's a completely different approach.'

Haas believes it was time for a change, because “we're really not doing that well.” “Like I said, it comes down to eight years of competing and being dead last.” In addition, Steiner's departure ensures that the team will focus on other aspects. “Hopefully we will come out better,” Haas ends. In any case, we will miss Steiner's outbursts of anger and humor very much.