Has Ferrari started a musical chairs among the team bosses?

The Williams team will not only get a new driver next year, but also a new team boss and a new technical director. The two gentlemen who hold these positions will leave the team. Williams just announced that.

The outgoing team principal is Jost Capito, who succeeded Claire Williams in 2020 when it was no longer a family business. For the sake of completeness, we should add that in between Simon Roberts was Williams team boss for a while. But everyone has long since forgotten that.

Jost Capito was an experienced hand, with an extensive resume. He started in the 1980s with BMW’s motorsport division and then moved to Porsche. He then worked for Sauber and Ford before becoming the motorsport boss at Volkswagen. In 2016 he was also team boss of McLaren for a year.

In addition to team boss Jost Capito, technical director FX Demaison also says goodbye. His full name is actually Francois-Xavier, but that is apparently too difficult for many people. That’s why he goes through life as FX.

FX apparently gets on very well with Jost, as the Frenchman previously worked with him at Volkswagen Motorsport. They are probably going to work together somewhere else now. At Sauber, for example…

We don’t just say the latter, because in the corridors Frederic Vasseur is mentioned as Binotto’s successor. That means that at Sauber (soon to be Audi) they have another vacancy for a new team boss. If Binotto now starts working at Williams, the musical chairs will be complete.

This article Team boss and technical boss leave Williams appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Team #boss #technical #boss #leave #Williams