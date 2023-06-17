Team Bahrain Victorious announces withdrawal from Tour of Switzerland after death of Gino Mäder

The Bahrain Victorious team, greatly affected by the tragic loss of its Swiss rider Gino Mäder, has decided to “withdraw from the Tour of Switzerland,” the team said in a statement.

Friday’s stage was reduced to the last 20 neutralized kilometers, which the riders toured as a tribute to Mäder after learning of his death.

The cyclist died as a result of the serious injuries he suffered on Thursday’s stage when he fell down a ravine.

After the accident, which occurred on the final descent of the stage, the 26-year-old rider was revived on the spot by medical personnel, before being airlifted to a hospital.

“Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino was unable to overcome this, his last and greatest challenge, and at 11:30 am we said goodbye to one of our team’s bright lights.“Reported the Bahraini squad, now out of the race.

Mäder passed away this Friday, June 16. He was born on January 4, 1997 in Flawil, Switzerland. He weighed 61 kilos and was 1.81 meters tall.

He had participated in several competitions, with some victories, such as the 2021 Giro d’Italia, the Tour of Switzerland that year and the Tour of Romandie.

EFE

