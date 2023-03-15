The world of esports It is wide, and behind the glorious cups, are the organizational structures, they intervene in the economic sphere and in the area of ​​communication, which is most important. Due to this, we tried to focus on this rough terrain, through an interview we had with Julio Canto from team Aze who, despite being at the bottom of the LLA positions, maintains stability in visibility through the media. Question more than necessary for the subsistence of any team.

The esports that slowly emerge as formal competitions in Latin America present precisely the same problems that are experienced in almost everything that happens in this territory. This ranges from lack of transparency, sloppy organization, and lax consistency to porting systems that respond to different contexts and therefore don’t work here.

And this is something that we were able to point out and clarify thanks to the voice of Julio Canto from team Aze.

The language: a naive basic problem of esports in Latin America

In principle we talked about the diversity of cultures and language barriers, which, despite everything that has happened —and also because all the teams adapt more or less with the same strategies—, team Aze considers that it was not a problem that broke their organization.

The result was not as planned for this Opening, and we are the first to recognize the shortcomings and to feel the same pain as our fans. For the first time we see an instance of the playoffs from the outside. But our goal is to make it the last.#BeTheAze ♠ pic.twitter.com/C6elMJbvRa —Team Aze (@TeamAzeGG) March 9, 2023

— What kind of structural difficulties did team Aze face in these splits??For example, some coaches have told us that the language barrier manages to hinder the dynamics a bit. What could you say about this?

“I think that’s a pretty broad question, isn’t it? I can tell you that, for example, We had a bit of a culture clash, because it was Korea, Brazil, and obviously Latin America, there were three languages ​​in the house, in the end we opted for English to be spoken. And when they were alone, for example, those who were from Portugal or Brazil with some Argentines and all that, well they spoke in Portuguese. That was practically the most complicated thing we had, however, It wasn’t something that we couldn’t move on because of either.”

Source: Riot Games

Diversity of languages ​​in turn implies language/culture barriers. A team that fails to communicate even 80 percent across the language spectrum will definitely have noticeable structural problems. However, if it is not recognized with the proper importance, obviously, improvement strategies will result in minimal performance as well.

The language —full of devices that suppose symbols, expressions of camaraderie-confidence — is the base of a team that needs to communicate beyond the signals of alerts of League of Legends. And it should be noted that team Aze had a great carnival of languages ​​in this organization.

—After the defeat of the LLA 2023, whatWhat do you propose to do to improve?

“Well, I think that if you end up in last place, you have to make changes yes or yes. You cannot continue testing or continue giving a chance to the team that was already there. We have a pretty good Latino base, for example, Aloned has a Worlds, Dimitry is pretty good, he couldn’t make it because of a visa. The same goes for Igna, a rookie who has a lot to improve and we have a three-year contract with him, so we’re not afraid to make changes”.

Source: Team Aze

Without fear of success, says Julio Canto.

On the other hand, Team Aze is not considered a new franchise, however, being new does not mean that you do not know how to do your job; although it could imply, to some extent, some inexperience. We all learn something every day and It is likely that acknowledging what you lack is more profitable than denying it, because in this way a much more strategic window of learning and real opportunities opens.

What the novelty of team Aze means

—How do you think being the new franchise affects them?

“We have been in the LLA for a year and a half, we won our first split. I don’t think we are the new ones, we already know how to do things. However, this split happened, the Dimitri theme, that they could not be coupled with Froststrike, that we had a literal, emergency entrance. They were a few things, but I think that in the closing split we can do great things, and why not, dream of going to Worlds.”

Source: Riot Games

However, the freshness of an Aze team could mean that they are able to see the flaws in previous structures and better develop the successes they already have.

For example, The fact of working with someone who is not from the country, in theory, always entails the high risk that the visas will not be approved. And either due to the classic hyper-confidence of the Mexican or the lack of professionalism that leads to informality and carelessness, leads to these scenarios that in principle denote inexperience.

The rugged arena of esports

— Do you think that at a structural level there are equal conditions for the development of teams in Latin America?

“It depends on each organization, right? We who know Estral, Isurus, Infinity so much. We know that from above they have a good organization, another case, in The Kings that we knew for a long time that they were doing things wrong, because now the issue is coming up. When a team, an organization is doing things wrong, it always comes out sooner or later.. That is why we, both the teams that are already well established in the LLA, do not hear anything in the LLA. That is why they say that the best organization is the one that is not talked about.”

However, that silence could also imply the low popularity of team Aze in contrast to the others. It is often said —more in this context— that there is no such thing as bad publicity. The important thing, in the end, and to a certain extent, is that they remember you. Although, team Aze seems to remedy this with other strategies.

Source: Team Aze

And, returning to the importance of knowing about you and the interest that sponsors have regarding it, is that team Aze reports that, at least in this, they are doing perfectly.

— After your performance in LLA 2023, is there any pressure from your sponsors?

“More than anything, the sponsors go beyond a sports theme. Obviously, if they are interested in the sports plan going well, but they focus on a communication issue. And we, well, we are one of the best teams that do that, we have a docuseries. Also, we make a lot of funny videos, we have a lot of reels on TikTok. On the subject of view-communication, we are doing quite well. In fact, I think that, in the opening split that hasn’t even ended, we are the most popular team in the LLA, and our sports plan is not making noise in that sense.”

“All-in” our first great League of Legends documentary. 📽🎞⏯ Premiere Tuesday February 11. 🗓 And you, are you just as hyped? 🔥 Making a difference in esports, we are Team Aze! ♠💪#BeTheAze ♠ pic.twitter.com/f3ymmTYMeV —Team Aze (@TeamAzeGG) February 6, 2020

In this way, the survival of the team does depend a lot on communication issues because they satiate the structure behind them.

Foresight: the main failure of team Aze

— What would be the main “failure” that led you to the end of the positions of this LLA 2023?

“First topic, that of Dimitri, who had already made a sports plan for him and Aloned, and in that sense that they told us in December that the visa did not come out, implied having to wait another month. Not that we hit the red panic button, but we had to find a new jungler. And while they are not happy with Froststrike’s performance, the truth is that he saved us.”

Source: Riot Games

It is clearly not the fault of the team Aze organization, however, these bureaucratic details probably need to be given more focus because they can definitely affect the entire team. Also, on a professional level, they obviously shouldn’t happen. The organization’s foresight could have led to a better position for team Aze.

whatWho make up team Aze?

Source: Team Aze

Parang—top

Dimitry—jungle

Froststrike—jungle

Aloned—mid

Focus—adc

IgnaVilu1 — support

