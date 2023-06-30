If you’ve been wondering what he’s doing Team AsobiWell, you’ll still be wondering the same thing when this video ends, but it’s still worth a quick watch. This studio, based in Tokyo, Japan, is the group behind two beloved titles: Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Astro’s Playroom. sony puts the focus on this team in his latest video, allowing us to learn a little more about how they operate.

Overall, the message seems to be that it’s a fun, laid-back place that focuses on using new technology to create innovative games. “We started as a small team looking for really unique ideas in our games,” says studio head Nicolas Doucet.

“Whether it’s Playstation VR or the DualSense in PS5we show experiences that no one else was creating.”

Gameplay programmer Takumi Yoshida adds:

“Whom Team Asobi, we carefully balance new technologies with how those technologies can improve gameplay. And I think few teams in the world can do that.”

Fellow programmer Akira Ishii talks about Japan’s infamous work culture and how Team Asobi seeks to buck the trend of burnout with a healthier work-life balance. Doucet talks about the need for a harmonious team vision:

“We came together and created something special. It’s an art. And if we want this to come out of our hearts to its fullest potential, then everyone has to be on board and really understand and believe in what we create.”

Again, nothing too significant to take away from this, but it’s always nice to hear from the teams at PS Studios. This is the second highlight video from a studio, with Nixxes being the first, so we can expect more such videos in the future.

Via: PlayStation