Lewis Hamilton And Michael Schumacher they are the record holders of F1 in terms of statistics. The English driver has now surpassed the German except for titles won in F1, the two are joined at seven. Hamilton will go hunting for the definitive overtaking at the level of irises on the bulletin board in this 2023 at the wheel of the W14, but to overtake the ‘Kaiser’ also in another respect he will have to renew his contract with the Brackley team beyond the deadline currently set for the season now at the gates. In 2023, in fact, Hamilton will defend the colors of the house with the three-pointed star for the eleventh consecutive season, which welcomed him in 2013 after six years as a McLaren driver, the team that made the Stevenage driver debut in F1 in 2007.

Season 11 in the same team allows Hamilton to ‘hook up’ Schumacher who defended the Ferrari colors from 1996 to 2006. Behind this pair that continues to chase each other at nine are David Coulthard (with McLaren), Jim Clark ( with Lotus), Mika Hakkinen (with McLaren) and Jacques Laffite (with Ligier). Max Verstappen, a driver who is rapidly climbing the record holder classification for victories in F1 (he is sixth at 35 and ‘sees’ Ayrton Senna’s 41), in 2023 he will be in his eighth season as a Red Bull driver also considering 2016 which saw him join the Milton Keynes team in the championship that has already begun by celebrating the first victory in F1 right at the debut with the Anglo-Austrian team which took place in Barcelona. Verstappen at the beginning of last season signed a renewal with Red Bull until 2028 and if he respects the contract in 2028 he will reach 13 F1 driver championships with the colors of the energy drink.