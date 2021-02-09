A makeshift curtain replaces the glass on the door in a tight and warm room in the center of the Brazilian city of Rio Branco. In the house, watched by cameras, Pastor Conrrado Sena sits in front of the counselor of the Comando Vermelho (CV), the Rio de Janeiro criminal organization that dominates the capital of the State of Acre. In a low and respectful voice, the pastor calls for forgiveness for a man sentenced to death by the so-called “crime court” of the Brazilian mafias. It is the last appeal for the “decreed” to have a chance to live.

While Conrrado talks, the CV counselor looks at the phone and answers messages by smoking a cigarette. He listens to everything in silence, waiting his turn to comment on the most recent decisions as a conflict manager. Everything there, says the hood of the CV, is promptly investigated, analyzed and tried in a matter of hours, and that is why he complains about the number of problems in which he has to intervene ― he is in charge of judging the “condemned” as well as resolving disputes when someone plays loud music at drug outlets. This time, luckily for Paulino (fictitious name), there was mercy. The gang advisor has decided that the little drug dealer from the periphery be saved. Six men standing with their eyes closed raise their palms. Led by the pastor, they sing songs to thank the outcome. Another 91 Team hearing comes to an end.

It is a routine they are used to. Since 2012, Team 91 – named after the biblical psalm according to which those who are in the shelter of the Lord will be freed from the “destructive plague” – has served the function of interceding for those who promise to stop committing crimes and surrender to Jesus Christ. The members of the team, evangelicals without ties to any particular church, have been inmates, thieves, traffickers and murderers who stopped crime and gave themselves to the word of God. About 70 members carry out conversion work in prisons, courts, churches, neighborhoods, houses and wherever they can preach, all in a precarious way, financed by donations.

The group estimates that it has already spared more than a thousand people in improvised special hearings, such as the one closely followed by EL PAÍS in mid-August. The intervention is tailor-made and recorded by wasap. And the video that is sent to the gang leaders serves as proof of the change in life.

Pastors have experience in the world of crime. When one enters, the exit door is almost always death. But there is a clear rule: the brothers “in the way of Jesus” are not killed, and that is where the 91 Team comes in. The days when this newspaper followed the work of the shepherds, the telephones of the soul saviors they did not stop ringing. Calls for help to reintegrate into society through the path of “blessing”, a term used for conversion. It is a complex network of different sanctions for different crimes and parallel amnesties that only touches the formal justice system at the edges.

In the darkness of the outskirts of Rio Branco, Pastor Conrrado Sena, 47, is the one who leads his detachment. By phone, receive the coordinates. There are nights that they come to visit four destinations, with meetings that last during the early morning.

It was early Tuesday night when the pastor’s phone rang. It was the CV advisor, returning a call. The group meets in a rehabilitation clinic for drug addicts in the surroundings of Rio Branco. The pastor explains that they are before a boy who, days before, was rescued after being sentenced to death by the crime court for having committed a violation. The team took him to the clinic.

With the presence of those involved, Team 91 considers the session started. The conversation with those responsible for the sentence is done with the hands-free activated:

“That boy with the rape?” Asks the Vermelho Commando advisor.

“Exactly, everyone is hearing you … Tell me, how do you have it?”

-Here [en el barrio donde cometió la violación] cannot stay. If you stay here, bye, very good. It is already decreed.

“Hmm … not at all?”

-Here? God save me! That way, in the worst way.

“Understood, son …

The missionary from Team 91 hangs up and addresses the condemned man: “This is your refuge, so that you can live and have other lives. Jesus is the one who saves, but a place like this protects, ”says Regimar Souza do Nascimento, 46, a former crime veteran who is in the religious group. With a resilient countenance, the sentenced Maurício (not his real name) listens to the sermon. From now on, he will get out on the condition that he accepts the Gospel – and does not return to the neighborhood where he committed the rape.

Pastor Conrrado, one of the architects of the initiative to save souls in Rio Branco, is the protagonist and witness of an unprecedented transformation in the world of crime in the north of the country. This bank robber, known throughout Brazil, inaugurated in 2007 the federal prison of Mato Grosso do Sul, reserved for the most dangerous criminals in the country. He spent a decade in prison. Meeting with the Brazilian criminal elite, he closely followed, during patio hours, the integration of Acre with the criminal groups of the southeast.

“It wasn’t the money, it was the adrenaline. When the shooting started, I remember the glass breaking. And from the screaming of the women … it was music to my ears. I liked that, he smiled ”, he remembers, about his criminal past. “I was the last one. And this [presiona la mano en la cintura] she didn’t let anyone catch her. Now I go through a bank and I don’t feel anything anymore. Today we have something much better: Jesus, ”he says.

Acre, land of dispute

More than a decade later, Conrrado has seen Acre – a state of 894,000 inhabitants, the third least populated in Brazil – become a nerve center for organized crime. The most powerful gangs dispute this region for its strategic position in the logistics corridor for the distribution of drugs inside and outside the country. The State borders Peru to the south and west, and Bolivia to the southeast, two of the world’s largest cocaine producers. At first, the expansion of the gangs took place without major mishaps. Over time, quarrels began to arise and local gangs were created as resistance to the rules of the outsiders, especially those of the Cariocas of the Comando Vermelho and those of the Paulistas of the PCC [Primer Comando de la Capital].

In October 2015, Acre experienced nearly a week of burning buses and public buildings. The crime war for territorial dominance peaked in 2017, with more than 400 investigations opened for homicides, when the region registered a rate of 62.20 murders per 100,000 inhabitants, occupying second place in the national ranking. Since then, homicide rates, still high, have continued to decline – until October there have been 5% fewer murders than in 2019, according to the portal study G1-. One of the main obstacles for the Police to solve homicides is the difficulty of obtaining witnesses. “Everyone is afraid, because the overwhelming majority of homicides are related to the gang war,” says Martin Fillus Cavalcante Hesser, 37, head of the Acre State Homicide Police Station.

One of the factors for the decrease in violence in the streets is precisely the dominance of the Comando Vermelho, which, even so, faces resistance from the First Command of the Capital.

With approximately 8,000 inmates, the penitentiaries are controlled by gangs. The rival members of these groups, mortal enemies, are divided into modules, but even there it is possible to see the influence of religion. Evangelical movements are proliferating, and the institute that runs Acre’s prisons has decided to view the phenomenon as an opportunity. In 2020 he created an exclusive module for evangelicals in the largest prison in the State. There are 625 prisoners divided into 25 cells. Each cell has its spiritual leader, who preaches the word to his fellow inmates.

During a brief visit in August, EL PAÍS was able to observe the dynamics of the “blessing” module. The patio hours turn into an outdoor service, with songs and bibles. “This is a hospital where everyone is treating themselves spiritually,” says intern Fernando Henrique Junqueira, 39. Prosecutor Bernardo Fiterman Albano, of the Special Action Group in the Fight against Organized Crime, sees pragmatism in faith. “I don’t think they turn to faith because of the pastor’s capacity for evangelization. They do it as a subterfuge to get out of the criminal organization. “

One night in August, Alberto (not his real name) turned to the pastors of Team 91. With only four days of freedom and under surveillance with a telematics anklet, he requested the help of the group to try to resume his life within the law. Alberto is from Cidade do Povo, a neighborhood ten kilometers from the center of Rio Branco and an example of the battles between gangs in the city. Unlike the rest of the capital, the PCC controls the area together with the local band B13. The police post was looted. Graffiti indicates the domain of crime. “It is forbidden to steal from neighbors”, you can read one of them.

“There are some things that we want to transmit to you, some cares to help you”, Francisco Ferreira da Conceição, from Team 91, tells Alberto. There, hardly anyone has a formal job, and the situation has been worsened by the pandemic. In Acre, 59.6% of residences received emergency aid received by the vulnerable to the pandemic until December, the fifth highest percentage in the country.

In talking to potential new faithful, pastors are rigid. They examine the level of commitment to “the word of God.” The audience continues with the establishment of the new rules of life: the dress has to be long; and hair, without much personality. The routine should include prayers, no crime. Alberto listens diligently to everything, surrounded by witnesses. After giving your approval to all the demands, it is time to record the pass. The end always follows the same logic: the new convert says his name, the alias he had and also a password, another bureaucracy of the band. Finally, he announces his exit from the world of crime. Then the video is sent to all bands by wasap.

For the safe conduct to work and continue to be respected, perseverance and discipline are necessary, and this is one of the follow-up work carried out by Francirley Barroso dos Santos, 43, known as Caboclão. This former crime businessman, a strong man, with indigenous features and an imposing voice, served ten years in prison and has been on Team 91 since its foundation. One afternoon in August, he drives his truck with the broken air conditioning down a dirt road covered in dust towards the favela where he works, controlled by the CV, two hours from the capital.

Caboclão is there to celebrate a service that will present the host of the place as a new man, now “in blessing”. The restless convert is Lucena (not his real name), 30 years old. The arrival of Lucena changed the geography of the region. In no time, he devastated the entire surrounding forest, parceled land, and planted bananas and coffee. During that period he did not stop committing crimes: he participated in at least three homicides. He was in and out of jail six times. He was besieged by various criminal organizations, chose the CV and went on to impose the group’s rules in the area. Later, he began to receive threats from the owners of the haciendas. It was the signal to surrender to Jesus. Lucena went to Team 91 and converted. Recently, he started drinking. “I drink. I pray, ”he says, lamenting. Due to the slip, he suffered an attempted murder in his sleep.

Faced with a new threat against Lucena, the shepherds have had to take action again to protect him. “Now it is in their hands,” explains Caboclão. With a strong handshake and looking Lucena in the eyes, the pastor says goodbye: “Don’t give up!”