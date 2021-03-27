One of those studios that always has something to offer is Team 17. Far from being dependent on Worms and it has become one of the most prosperous independent infrastructures. And in large part it is because a large number of titles are distributed every year from this company, where the Future Games Show 2021 has been the stage to show the future. Team 17 presents its line-up of games in its latest trailer including several interesting titles for Xbox.
Instead of distributing their proposals for the future with independent trailers, Team 17 wanted to bring them all together in a single trailer to list, in each case, the game and the platforms for which it is being developed.
Among the games shown there are some that we had already signed to reach Xbox, even some that have recently arrived on Xbox, such as Overcooked! All You Can Eat. But from there, we find some very interesting games, such as the example of Narita Boy, which will be released on March 30. Its eighties aesthetic and the classic action it displays already seem like good arguments to give it a try.
Another game that will come to Xbox, although it will do so later, is Worms Rumble, recovering the saga of one of the icons of Team 17. We continue with the list and find another of those games that we have talked about on some occasions, such as King of Seas, which after its delay will arrive during the month of May. Already for summer, titles such as Epic Chef,
There are also other games that will come to PC, such as Thymesia, which seems to try to give a little more dynamism to the action of a game that bets on the RG genre of Dark Souls. It could be a game that can be announced later to reach consoles. In the same way, other very striking titles emerge such as Ready or Not, a shooter that bets on realism, Honey, I Joined a Cult or Hokko Life, that for now maintain its release only on Steam.
Last updated on 2021-03-14.
Team 17 has not wanted to miss its appointment with the Future Games Show and has offered a good list of games that are underway and that will arrive throughout 2021 on all platforms.
