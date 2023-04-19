Teaching | There are huge differences in primary school leaving certificates in different parts of Finland – What can be found behind the numbers?

Enontekiö 8,9. Best 8.4.

Espoo 8.2. Helsinki 8.1. Tampere and Jyväskylä 8.0. Turku 7,8. Vantaa 7.9.

Kouvola 7,7. Michaelmas 7.6. Salo 7.5. Muhos 7.3. Janakkala 7.2.

There are big differences between municipalities in the final grades of ninth graders, according to data from the Board of Education.

The municipality-specific averages have been calculated from the municipality’s schools on the basis of the certificates obtained by the students who finished elementary school last spring or after. The numbers are not weighted by the number of students, and some schools may also be missing data.

The inequality in Helsinki’s schools worries researchers and politicians, but in the light of the figures, the learning results also vary greatly from one municipality to another.

Does going to school give students in some municipalities worse prospects for further studies than in others? Or is it even meaningful to look at municipality-specific averages?

Is not, says the manager Jarkko Niiranen From the Board of Education.

“The development of differentiation takes place between individual schools, not municipalities.”

Along the same lines, there is a leading assessment specialist Jari Metsämuuronen From the National Education Evaluation Center (Karvi).

Socio-economic reasons, such as the educational background of guardians, have an impact on learning outcomes throughout Finland. The differences between schools in learning outcomes have, however, grown in big cities, and among them mainly in Helsinki, Espoo and Turku.

“ “Year classes are not brothers to each other. School-specific learning results can also vary each year.”

There are also other socio-economic reasons behind the segregation, for example the accumulation of disadvantage in some areas.

“School shopping”, which accelerates segregation, is also a phenomenon in big cities, because in smaller municipalities the neighborhood school is often the only option.

What a smaller town and fewer students, the more an individual student’s grades have an impact on the average of the entire school and municipality.

“Year classes are not brothers to each other. Even school-specific learning results can vary every year,” says Jarkko Niiranen of the Norwegian Board of Education.

At the end of March HS told about the Ulkosaariisto school located in Paraisten Korppoo, where the ninth-grade students got their final certificate with an average of 9.57 last year. However, only two students passed the school’s ninth grade last year, so their good performance created a strong statistical bias.

Enontekiö’s excellent result is also explained by the small number of students.

Municipalities average values ​​do not always tell what is behind them either.

For example, with an average of 7.2, Janakkala was one of the worst performing municipalities last year. The information from the Board of Education shows that there are five middle schools in Janakkala, which has more than 16,000 inhabitants, three of which had an average of 6 last year.

However, all three are small special schools. When they are excluded from the calculations, two larger schools remain, each with a school-specific average of 7.9.

It is already a solid average level: last spring, 7.9 was the average of the averages of all primary school leaving certificates in Finland.

“ “In one school, it can be a habit to want to be encouraging and round numbers up, while in another, they are stricter.”

Next the problem is related to the assessment itself. It is not common.

In Finland, elementary school does not have a final exam similar to matriculation essays, in which all ninth-grade students are graded on the same basis. Grading practices vary from school to school – and also from teacher to teacher.

Both Opetushallitus’ Niiranen and Karvin Metsämuuronen believe that part of the municipality-specific variation can be explained by variation in grading practices.

“In one school, it may be customary to want to be encouraging and round numbers up, while in another, they are stricter and criticize the students, so to speak by the book [sääntöjen mukaan]”, Metsämuuronen says.

Evaluation is always influenced by human factors as well. Some teachers give grades purely based on competence, while others may compensate for weak competence with class activity or simply because the student is well-behaved and friendly, Metsämuuronen says.

Board of Education has been working to fix this problem. Last spring, schools introduced new, more precise final assessment criteria.

While before teachers were given criteria for grade 8, now also grades 5, 7 and 9 have their own criteria.

“However, it is still too early to assess the impact of the new criteria,” says Niiranen of the Norwegian Board of Education.

Karvin Metsämuuronen is skeptical about the reform. He believes that human factors will continue to affect teachers’ evaluation criteria.

“After all, those criteria have already existed before, and the teachers still haven’t been able to use them.”

“ Many divide the grades so that the best in the class gets a tenth and the weakest gets a fifth, regardless of what their actual skills are.

Average does not tell about the quality of teaching. It is also bad as a measure of real competence, says Metsämuuronen.

He gives an example: In a weaker school, the teacher asks after math class, Is there anything unclear to the students. Almost everyone raises their hand. In the next lesson, the teacher has to go through the same things again. When the teacher of a better school asks the same question at the end of the lesson, not a single hand goes up in the class and the teacher can move on to the matter in the next lesson.

Although teachers have long had different criteria for evaluation, many distribute the grades so that the best in the class gets a ten and the weakest gets a five, regardless of what their actual skills are.

“According to research, the best-performing schools demand more from all students than the lowest-performing schools. In practice, it can mean that a fifth-grade student from a good school actually knows more than a tenth-grade student from a weaker school,” Metsämuuronen points out the comparison.

To despair still no reason. Although the differences between schools have grown in Finland in recent years, they are still at a fairly moderate level compared to many other OECD countries.

“85 percent of the stuff coming out of the pipeline in Finland is still of fairly uniform quality,” says Metsämuuronen.

Correction 19.4. 6:20 a.m.: Corrected the outdated term emission certificate from the title to the form final certificate.