Teaching qualification in Spain: the international training path to access the profession throughout the European Union

Being able to qualify for teaching in Italy it has become an obstacle course, a slow path littered with critical issues mainly due to sudden regulatory changes and the succession, over the years, of multiple training courses different.

In perennial waiting for the notices of competition that are slow to be published and, above all, by now not very confident in the national methods of accessing the profession, aspiring teachers can finally count on a legal path, fast And Safe to obtain a teaching qualification in primary and secondary school: the “University Master in Profesorado” Spanish.

The so-called teaching qualification in Spainin fact, represents a training process that allows you to practice teaching not only in the Iberian territory but also throughout the European Union.

Master en Profesorado to qualify for teaching in the EU

As expected by European Union Directive 36/2005 (implemented in Italy with Legislative Decree 206/2007), a system of mutual recognition of professional qualifications in order to facilitate access to the labor market.

Obtaining the teaching qualification in Spain through the international route Master en Profesoradoin fact, it is possible to put the title into practice also in other EU countries. Focusing on Italy, the Ministry of Education has implemented the EU legislation underlining the full validity of the qualifying Master carried out outside national borders and in an EU State, with the obligation to also carry out the final internship.

Furthermore, it is also the MIUR that published specific guidelines in September 2022 to provide precise criteria for the recognition of qualifications postgraduates obtained abroadeffectively legitimizing the “University Master in Profesorado” as a route registered in the RUCT register. The inclusion in the “Register of Universities, Centers and Titles” held by the Spanish official bodies (Aneca and Ministerio de Universidades), in fact, confers legal value on training both in Italy and in all the other member states of the European Union.

Furthermore, as established by the sentence issued by the Plenary Meeting of the Council of State in December 2022, the professional training course carried out abroad is also considered valid in the context of thesubject teaching.

Why it is worth choosing the Spanish training process

The “Master en Profesorado” Spanish to obtain a teaching qualification in Italy is certainly the right choice to make, considering the long series of advantages resulting from it:

the path allows teachers to enter the Class I rankings and paves the way for participation in public tenders relating to teaching;

and paves the way for participation in public tenders relating to teaching; by enrolling in the Master it is possible to obtain up to 50 points in the ranking precisely because the Master enables the exercise of a regulated profession;

precisely because the Master enables the exercise of a regulated profession; access to the Master is achieved by having obtained a three-year, specialist or master’s degree, both under the old and new regulations;

the master has one total duration of 12 months ;

; the lessons are asynchronous online and require an average weekly commitment of around 10 hours;

and require an average weekly commitment of around 10 hours; you can choose from 14 different ones specialization classes.

How to access the “Master en Profesorado”

In light of its characteristics and countless benefits, the “University Master in Profesorado” can be considered as the main legal alternative to qualify for teaching. Those wishing to enroll in the Master can count on the support and assistance of the TitlesSpainactive for several years in the sector of both academic and professional Spanish qualifications and ready to provide information and help for the management of all the necessary administrative and university procedures.

Subscribe to the newsletter

