E.s illustrates the state of the public debate about university teaching that recently a question has been asked more and more to which a simple answer is difficult: What actually is “digital teaching”? In the latest resolution of the German University Association of March 26th (“Enhancing digital teaching”) it is dryly stated that no conceptual clarification can be found in any teaching obligation ordinance of a federal state. Attempts at a definition are difficult not least because what Armin Nassehi and many others diagnosed for society as a whole apply to the university: the digital has a share in the functional logic of modern, differentiated society before digitalization was proclaimed the order of the day.

The common and traditional classroom teaching is closely connected with digital parts and elements. This applies to the provision, reading and editing of texts as well as to literature research, text production and communication. Even die-hard conservatives among the teachers like to use digital databases as an alternative to card boxes, platforms for uploading files as an alternative to the seminar folder and email communication as an alternative to exchanging letters with students. Teaching is no longer conceivable without electronic media, and for many years (also) no longer without digitized formats. In this respect, the attempts at definition, which digital teaching endeavors to define as a special case of traditional teaching, lack persuasiveness and sharpness in definition.

The decisive question that arises for the future is not whether teaching should be done digitally, but with which digital tools, in which way and by which departments it is supported and how.

The most recent endeavors to define themselves can be explained not least by the fact that some state regulations on teaching obligations contain a formulation that is out of date, according to which (not further defined) multimedia, digital or virtual teaching offers can only be counted towards part of the teaching obligation. The German University Association opposes such stipulations and demands that digital teaching formats should always be credited depending on the associated teaching effort. As difficult as concrete attempts to define definitions are, the exchange about teaching formats, the associated effort and appropriate forms of crediting and recognition is beneficial for the university debate.

In order to better understand how this state of the debate came about, it is worth taking a look back.