The Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Employment, Víctor Marín, highlighted yesterday “the success of the incorporation of 2-year-old classrooms” to centers supported by public funds in the Region of Murcia this school year. Marín inaugurated the Early Childhood Education Conference of the Union of Murcia Region Teaching Cooperatives (Ucoerm), which brought together 180 teachers at the Severo Ochoa school in the Murcia district of Los Garres.

For the head of Education, this year there has been “a very important change in the way of understanding the first cycle of Early Childhood Education.” In this school year, 4,500 places have been offered for 2-year-old children, of which 1,320 are in 66 public schools and 1,160 in 58 subsidized schools, the majority from Ucoerm; 600 in the 14 nursery schools owned by the Community and 1,448 more in converted municipal nursery schools owned and managed by the town councils.

The president of Ucoerm, Juan Antonio Pedreño, highlighted that “it is essential to improve the qualifications of teachers and promote an educational stage that influences the subsequent academic performance and well-being of our boys and girls.”

The counselor also reinforced the regional Executive’s commitment to concerted education: “The Spanish educational system must be structured in a network made up of publicly owned centers and privately owned centers, as stated in the Constitution, supported by public funds, which allow “To offer quality teaching and the possibility of choosing the educational project that is most in line with the families’ ideas.” The conference, organized by Ucoerm and dedicated to the analysis of the situation of Early Childhood Education in the Region of Murcia and the improvement of skills, brings together professionals from all over Spain.