book of the week babelia is the highly recommended A ghost in the throat, by Doireann Ní Ghríofa, in which the Irish writer follows the tracks of an author as famous as she is enigmatic. She is Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill, author of Caoineadh Airt Uí Laoghaire, an 18th-century Irish funeral lament well known in Anglo-Saxon literature, but about whose author very little is known. The beautiful verses that she composed Eibhlín Dubh, a song of love and despair, evoke her young husband, killed in an ambush. And now, Doireann Ní Ghríofa deploys her own experience as a poet, as a mother, as a lover, as a woman, to compose a work that is “the echo of a text shared by countless women in countless rooms throughout time.” ”, as Nuria Barrios argues in her review.

In another tone, more provocative and humorous, but just as advisable, Greta García, choreographer, theater director, dancer, clown and performative artist, has written I just wanted to dancewhose protagonist, a dancer in her twenties sentenced to 30 years in prison, sustains the work thanks to her Andalusian orality, her outlandish humor, her impertinence, her disenchanted amorality and her sudden anger.

The experts of babelia they also review the essays this week Vicente Enrique and Tarancon. The consequence of the Gospel, in which Joseba Louzao Villar summarizes in barely 150 pages the important role played by the Spanish cardinal in the task of disassociating the Catholic Church from the oppressive Franco regime; and live in foursome, by Sonia Simmenauer, which unravels the peculiarities of a musical group made up of four asynchronous individualities that are often difficult to reconcile. And in the narrative chapter, there are victoriousby Yishai Sarid; dirty skyby Edgardo Cozarinsky; The last day of the previous lifeby Andrés Barba; the childhood of the worldby Michel Nieva; and a revelation book (for now only in e-book outside of Chile) unfinishedby the Chilean Ariel Florencia Richards.

The Irish poet follows the scant traces of Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill, the celebrated but enigmatic author of an 18th-century Irish funeral lament. Criticism by Nuria Barrios.

The provocative and comical novel by the choreographer and performative artist is based on an irascible, impertinent and disillusioned amorality protagonist. Criticism of Carlos Pardo.

The author reveals the importance of the man Paul VI in Spain, demonized by the Franco regime, in the task of separating Catholicism from the regime. Criticism by Jordi Amat.

The extraordinary novel by the Israeli author explains the difference between sending a stranger to die in a war or sending a child. Criticism by Patricio Pron.

The brief narrative of the Argentine author, brilliantly written, ignores the complicity of the reader. Criticism by J. Ernesto Ayala-Dip.

The excellent novel by the Madrid author recounts the transformation and path to hope of a young woman who seeks to clarify a strange presence in an abandoned house. Criticism of Ana Rodríguez Fischer.

After being chosen by 'Granta' as one of the 25 young storytellers in Spanish to follow today, the Argentine writer presents a trans literary artifact that goes through the Pampas Caribbean of the 23rd century and the Amazon of Jupiter to take us to the very geological origin of the Land. Criticism of Borja Bas.

The respected German concert agent reveals much of what is hidden behind the external appearance – perfect and harmonious – of the string quartets. Criticism of Luis Gago.

This book has become a literary phenomenon in Chile since it was published just a few months ago. Jorge Volpi Tribune.

