Before March 15, 2020, 150,000 adolescents were out of the educational system in Ecuador. Since the pandemic, 90,000 children have dropped out of the school system and it is feared that the figure is higher: 15% of students have not had any contact with their teacher in the last 15 days. Adriana, Carmen, William and Iván are four teachers who have something in common: the passion they feel for their work and the enormous effort they make every day so that no student is left behind.

