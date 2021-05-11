THE TRUTH MURCIA. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 07:55



The General Directorate of Educational Planning of the Ministry of Education will publish today an informative note, addressed to interns and unions, on the sentence of the TSJ of Murcia related to the habilitation in the specialty in which the new mention has passed, regardless of whether this Mention has been achieved in a different university than where he obtained the Degree in Primary. Anpe has managed to get this right recognized, which in practice allows, for example, Primary school teachers who have also achieved the Infant specialty at another University to request a place in the second specialty.