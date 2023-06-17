Staff in primary and secondary education will go on strike after the summer. At least, that is what Tamar van Gelder, president of the General Education Union, predicts. The reason for going on strike is the lack of a wage offer that compensates for inflation.

Education unions, including the AOb, want a 12 percent wage increase in 2023. The AOb previously reported that the government is offering money for a wage increase of no more than 5 percent, lower than inflation.

The wage demand was previously laid down by the CNV Education trade union, the AOb, FNV Overheid and FvOv in an ultimatum that expired on Friday. Even then, the unions threatened that if the cabinet does not agree with the wage demand, collective actions and strikes will follow after the summer holidays.

The AOb reports on Friday evening that the cabinet has announced in a letter that it will not proceed to "further increasing the scope of the collective labor agreement", the union quotes on the site. "That will be discontinued after the summer."

Wages outside education are currently often rising in line with inflation, says AOb director Thijs Roovers. “Then wages in education should not lag behind.”